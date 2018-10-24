At this stage these results suggest that any improvement in Crohn's disease resulting from cannabis consumption may not be related to an anti-inflammatory effect. Whether this means cannabinoids interact with a wholly undiscovered biological system in relation to Crohn's disease is yet to be shown, but we do know that compounds in cannabis can produce anti-inflammatory effects. So this study adds to the mystery of how cannabis may help sufferers of Crohn's disease, even if it potentially isn't directly reducing gut inflammation.