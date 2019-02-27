Designed by a team at the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology, the system starts by using a thermal imaging camera to detect pedestrians who are approaching the crosswalk. When someone is detected, the system responds by illuminating LED warning lights that are embedded in the asphalt on either side of the crosswalk. These lights are said to be visible from up to 50 meters away (164 ft), yet are not so bright that they will disrupt drivers' vision.