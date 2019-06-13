If that seems a bit pie in the sky to you at the moment, the Damon team has a working test mule, built on what looks like an MT-07 Yamaha, that it's already trotting out for demo rides – and the company has just announced it's sold the AWSM system to the West Vancouver Police Department as a way to increase the safety of its riders, which will see it installed on a fleet of BMW RTP1250s. Damon is hoping the system catches on to the point where it can be offered to manufacturers, either as an option or as baseline built-in technology.