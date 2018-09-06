When you open up your G1 Pro carry case (yes, it comes in a carry case), you're confronted with a lot of bits and pieces. The heart of it is a rechargeable LED flashlight, with an adjustable focus head, letting you go wide for floodlighting or narrow the beam down for distance. When you screw the extra battery module in, you can get up to 1,080 lumens, throwing to a distance of 1,000 ft (305 m), and up to 12 hours of battery life. Without it, it's half as bright and lasts half as long, which is still plenty on both counts.