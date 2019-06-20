The centromere of chromosome 11 was particularly interesting. Non-African genomes were found to house very different haplotypes of Neanderthal DNA, which appeared to have diverged as long as a million years ago. And it seems that these Neanderthals are still influencing our senses of smell and taste today – about 34 of our 400 genes related to odorant receptors were found within the chromosome 11 cenhap. Exactly what effects the differences in these genes may have is still unclear, but the link is there.