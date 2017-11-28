The small size of Davis's 22 ft Off-Grid Tiny Home reminds us of the compact tiny houses we see in Europe(Credit: MitchCraft Tiny Homes)

Colorado's MitchCraft Tiny Homes shoehorned a surprisingly fully-featured tiny house onto a compact 22 ft (6.7 m)-long trailer with its latest build, Davis's 22 ft Off-Grid Tiny Home. Sleeping up to four people under its small roof, the towable dwelling also boasts solar power, a composting toilet, and onboard water storage, allowing the owner maximum off-grid freedom.







The recently-completed tiny house, named after its owner, is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in cedar, with a relatively large drop-down deck at the entrance providing some outdoor living space. Its small size is unusual for North America and its design reminds us of the tiny houses by Baluchon and other European firms.

Visitors enter into a snug living room with a sofa bed and wood-burner. The home is finished in wood, with live edge window sills and it looks nice and light in there thanks to plenty of glazing.

The kitchenette is nearby. This is a reasonable size and includes a two-person breakfast bar, pull-out pantry, shelving, a small two-burner stove and a refrigerator. A washer/dryer and sink are also installed. Further into the home is a door leading to a bathroom with stainless steel shower surround, copper pail sink, and composting toilet.

A storage-integrated staircase leads up to the only loft in this one, which serves as the master bedroom and is topped by a skylight.

The tiny house gets power from a roof-based solar power array, with eight batteries ensuring the juice keeps flowing on a cloudy day. A 70 gallon (264 l) fresh water tank and water pump are also installed underneath the living room seating.