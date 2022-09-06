This portable 4-in-1 smart flash drive simplifies your file transfers

Do you have various devices that you use on a daily basis? The 128GB 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive will make your life a little less complicated when transferring files — and it's under $35.

Keeping our essential photos, videos, documents, and files safe, secure, and accessible is necessary for many in this digital-reigning day in age. The 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive helps keep your file transfers easily accessible from your various devices and keeps your storage levels at bay.

From JPGs to Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, the platform works seamlessly to save large files and add much-needed data space to your iPhone, tablet, or laptop. With a high-speed transmission feature, you'll be able to store and transfer all your data and take it with you wherever you go.

Measuring 0.2"H x 1.8"L x 1.8"W and weighing only .5oz, the tiny yet robust device holds 128GB of storage and fits perfectly into any pouch, pocket, bag, or purse. With an extensive compatibility range that works with Mac, Windows, tablets, micro-USB devices, smartphones, and more, you'll have plenty of options for instant transferring to all your devices.

The four ports include a USB 3.0, lightning, micro-USB, and type-C — making it a powerful tool for work or personal use. Collaborate with team members and share files with friends or family wherever you are without compromising your data safety. You'll even have the option to back up photos and videos directly from cameras to a Mac and save files in the cloud.

The secure and reliable drive caters to your everyday needs and gives your devices a generous storage capacity. Access the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive with 128GB today for only $32.99, and never worry about running out of storage on your numerous devices again.

Prices subject to change