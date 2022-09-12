Get the Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch for the best price on the internet

The first watch was invented by German clockmaker, Peter Henlein, but was really nothing more than a portable clock that was so heavy it had to be hung from a special belt around the waist. What would Herr Henlein think of this Amazfit Smartwatch?

While clocks and watches didn’t have their true origins until the 15th century, that didn’t mean mankind roamed this earth constantly being late. As far back as 3500 BCE, the Egyptians used sundials to mark time, followed by water clocks and hourglasses. By the beginning of the modern era, bells were clanging out the hours.

Fast forward to the turn of this century and smartwatches were slowly creeping onto the wrists of the population everywhere. As of this year, approximately a quarter of the American population sports a wearable smart device, with that number continuing to climb.

As technology advances, so does what we expect from our smart devices. Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch is not going to disappoint. Lightweight and comfortable, it features a large 1.55" AMOLED display, which consumes less power, delivers more vivid picture quality, and renders a faster motion response. The customizable watch faces are going to add your own personal flair to this accessory. Its health tracker provides heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, step counts, meditation breathing, and sleep tracking, as well as other functions. Moreover, you can call upon Alexa to help control your other smart devices, while the Bluetooth camera allows you to remotely control your phone to take photos and turn on the selfie mode. Oh, and of course, it tells time.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Trailer | Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Official Video | Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch

Rated 4.2 stars on Amazon with over 11,000 reviews, one happy customer lauds, “After going through three Fitbits … I decided to try this Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. It is among the thinnest and lightest of smartwatches, and I didn't want anything bulky on my arm.” He goes on to praise its long 14-day battery life and how he is able to hide features he won't use and prioritize those he uses regularly.

We are offering this gem of a smartwatch for the best price you will find on the web. For only $54.99 you, too, can come to love the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch.

Prices subject to change