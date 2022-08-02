Get the quality sleep you strive for with this anti-snoring mouthpiece

Being an avid snorer is probably not anybody's proudest quality. The highly rated VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece helps ease you into a restful (and anti-snoring) sleep — plus, it's on sale at $30 off.

Getting quality sleep is essential for our health and mental clarity, and if you're an avid snorer, you may be limiting yourself or others from necessary rest. Molding precisely to your teeth with a patented Accu-Adjust System, this anti-snoring mouthpiece works by opening up your airways and improving breathing while you sleep. With air flowing freely, your comfort levels will rise and create a preferred environment to help you and your loved ones get the quality sleep you deserve.

Under strict biocompatibility, toxicology testing, and production guidelines, the product is designed with the ultimate safety measures. Made in the U.S. from medical-grade, hypoallergenic, BPA-free, and FDA-approved materials, VitalSleep is constructed with high-quality materials that mold specifically to your teeth. With a 100% fit guarantee, you can rest assured that the mouthpiece will be personalized just for you.

You'll start by heating the mold in hot water and preparing it for custom personalization. Then, once it's ready, you'll adjust the lower tray by moving your jaw forward to open the throat's airway with micro-adjustments — ultimately leading to quality airflow and improved sleep. The kit also has a protective storage case to take VitalSleep with you wherever you go. Other features include a contoured sleep mask, an earplug set, a canvas carrying pouch, and an adjustment tool for future tweaking.

While the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece is typically priced at $99, the product is currently price-dropped to only $64.99. Stop wasting money on expensive products that don't work, take control of your snoring once and for all, and get the restful sleep you seek with this small but mighty gadget.

Prices subject to change