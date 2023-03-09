Develop the skills you need to master ChatGPT for only $20

AI is creeping into all aspects of our existence. Naturally, the intent is to make our lives and our jobs easier. If you’re a writer, or better yet, if you’re not a writer, you are going to appreciate the wonders of ChatGPT.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that when video calls, self-cleaning vacuums, self-driving cars, and the like were mentioned we would respond with a laugh, and a “like that would ever happen!” And yet, here we are, a society that can’t live without our devices, loving our Roombas, and waiting for the moment we can confidently get behind the wheel, have a nap, and get home safely. And now we can add “someone” doing the writing for us, be that through answering questions, composing poetry or short stories, conducting research, or creating computer code.

ChatGPT is one of the latest tools to enter the artificial intelligence arena. It has become very, very popular within a very short period of time since its release in November 2022. In short, it is an AI bot that has been “trained” to answer your questions based on the billions of bits of information it has been fed and sends them back to you in an easy-to-understand, conversational-like text.

It is free to download (for now) and users have been inspired to use the technology for a myriad of purposes. It’s been reported to come up with bedtime stories simply by giving a character and a setting. It can compile shopping lists based on your menus for the week and the number of people you’re cooking for. It can even put together a diet and workout routine for you with the right parameters.

Businesses can use ChatGPT to create web content, proposals, emails, job descriptions, and so much more. It can help to boost productivity and performance at so many levels of an organization.

So how can you become part of this exciting field? With this Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle, you will be given the skills, knowledge, and practical experience necessary to effectively develop and deploy AI-powered language models for a variety of applications. From understanding the basic principles and concepts of natural language processing and deep learning to gaining an in-depth grasp of the capabilities and limitations, from learning how to effectively integrate ChatGPT into existing software systems and applications to developing a practical understanding of the tools and technologies commonly used in conjunction with ChatGPT, this bundle is tailored to get the beginner up to speed in no time.

The four courses in this bundle are normally valued at $200 each. You can now receive lifetime access to all of them for only $19.99.

Prices subject to change