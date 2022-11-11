TGIF! Score 2 subscriptions to Dollar Flight Club for only $74.99

Thanksgiving is nigh, followed by the year’s busiest shopping day — Black Friday. The former often entails travel, while the latter means bargains. This deal for two subscriptions to the Dollar Flight Club combines both to make you one happy customer.

But what may make you even happier is that you don’t actually have to wait until Black Friday in order to take advantage of this discounted price. For the entire month of November, every Friday is Black Friday during this campaign. Not only will this deal be available for a fraction of the suggested retail price, but it could help you fulfill your Christmas list without breaking the bank.

So if satisfying your wanderlust is high on your priority list, and one of your besties shares your love of travel, you can subscribe to the Dollar Flight Club for the both of you for only $37.50. Once your plan is in place, you will start receiving emails for any and all deals that will be originating from your home airport.

Whether you choose to fly economy, premium economy, or business class, you will be regularly updated with both domestic and international price reductions, as well as any “Mistake Fares” (those glitches caused by technical issues or human error causing airfares to show up online for significantly lower than the regular price). In addition, you will receive perks and discounts of up to 50% from Dollar Flight Clubs’ partners including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and others. With over a million users worldwide, and glowing reviews like that from Forbes —“A great paid service is Dollar Flight Club, which boasts an impressive average of $500 saved per ticket.”—with this subscription you can soon be crossing items of your travel bucket list and still have money left over for souvenirs.

Join the over one million users and start packing your bags for your next adventure with the confidence of knowing you have secured the best price. These two lifetime subscriptions are available to you now during our Every Friday is Black Friday promotion at a 94% discount. But hurry, availability is limited, and you don’t want to miss out!

Prices subject to change