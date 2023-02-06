Live more sustainably with this electric bike + power station bundle

Although electric bikes are not a novel invention, brands worldwide are revamping their design to meet consumer needs. This Road Bundle brings forth a two-in-one solution for optimal performance and charging.

This mega Road Bundle: A-Frame BirdBike + Geneverse HomePower PRO Backup Power Station is an innovative and comprehensive package that combines the best of both worlds – an electric bike and a backup power station. Bird's newest electric bike is a top-rated contender that combines high-performance features from various bikes — commuter bikes, mountain bikes, etc. — and brings impressive electric-powered capabilities.

It comes equipped with a high-capacity 500W motor that efficiently runs at various speeds and a removable battery, making it an ideal choice for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint and enjoy a more sustainable mode of transportation. Other features include a fully-integrated anti-theft alarm and a high-performance carbon drive train, allowing for seamless riding on rough roads and busy streets. In the words of WhichEv, the BirdBike is "An e-bike with solid build, decent range, and great tech."

Introducing: Bird Bike

Included in the bundle is also the Geneverse HomePower PRO Backup Power Station. This versatile backup power solution not only powers up your electric bike but is also designed to meet the needs of every home. With a capacity of 1210Wh to 2419Wh, the HomePower PRO offers up to seven days of emergency power to various devices and home appliances.

The backup power station offers dual ultra-fast recharge capabilities — with the ability to be recharged in 1-2 hours via an AC wall outlet or in 3-4 hours via solar power. Plus, it enables you to charge the battery while simultaneously powering your devices for optimal battery performance and uninterrupted use. It also features a Pure-Sine Wave inverter and regulated energy output, providing cleaner, smoother, quieter, and more reliable electricity to operate your devices and appliances.

Regularly priced at nearly $4,000, the On The Road Bundle: A-Frame BirdBike + Geneverse HomePower PRO Backup Power Station can be yours today at just $1,999.99. This bundle offers a complete e-bike package and is an ideal solution for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint and enjoy a more sustainable mode of transportation while having a reliable backup power solution for their home.

Prices subject to change