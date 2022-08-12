Get this Amazon's Choice traveler radio at the best price online

Who said the radio was only meant for car rides? The Eton Elite international radio, an Amazon's Choice customer favorite, is now price-dropped for a limited time and brings the romance of radio back into the picture.

If listening to the radio brings back nostalgic memories, this product is for you. The radio was once a household pastime that entertained families and delivered the latest news to all. Now you can take the art of the radio on the go with this retro traveler-friendly gadget, and it's on sale for a special price during our Back to Education event.

Get the World on Speed Dial with the Elite Executive from Eton

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the leading radio features international stations on AM/FM/LW/SW bands and with manual, auto, by memory, or auto-tuning storage, making it perfect for helping you tune into current events and stay educated about the world's news. Its internal antenna allows for clear connections to AM stations, while the telescoping antenna enhances FM and SW reception. Simply rotate the radio for the best reception. As verified purchaser Thomas R. reviews, "This is a great little radio if you love listening to AM. I can't stress that enough! It isn't easy to find a small radio with excellent AM reception or a digital radio without the horrible curse of soft mute. I'm so glad I found one!"

Its sleek and easy-to-use dashboard comes with a rich orange LCD display, a 3.5mm earphone jack, worldwide time settings, an alarm clock (by radio or buzzer) with snooze options, and more. With a compact 3.5" H x 1.2" L x 5.3" W construction that weighs only 7.4 ounces, the radio packs effortlessly, so you can take it with you around the house or on any trip. Plus, it comes with a beautifully crafted leather case for safe-keeping. Power it up with 4 AA batteries, or plug a 6V AC adapter into the DC jack to listen to your favorite stations everywhere you go.

The Eton Elite Traveler Radio includes a custom leather carrying case and regularly sells for $99. However, it is currently price-dropped even further from its original sale price (beating Amazon pricing!) to only $49.99 for the Back to Education Event. As a bonus, for every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Take a trip down memory lane with this compact gadget — but hurry, this offer ends 8/24.

