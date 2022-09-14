These mighty wireless earbuds + charging power bank are now under $30

It's essential to have quality headphones to keep us digitally connected during our daily activities. Flux 7 TWS Earbuds (with wireless charging case and power bank included) provide quality sound with advanced noise-reduction technology.

Whether you're in the market for new earbuds, need an extra pair, or need a gift idea for an upcoming birthday for a family member or friend, these affordable wireless earbuds are great candidates to play the part. Make essential calls on the go, listen to relaxing music at work, or get an afternoon workout without distractions with these Flux 7 TWS Earbuds.

Constructed with a powerful 2,000 mAh polymer lithium battery that provides five hours of seamless standby time, the earbuds are ideal for anyone that can't keep still. Seamlessly connecting to any device via Bluetooth 5.0, the practical earbuds will automatically pair with your smartphone, smartwatch, or tablet and provide you with hours of listening time. With a built-in mic, you can also answer calls on the go and activate helpful features such as a voice assistant.

Carefully designed with comfort, the earbuds come with a waterproof and sweatproof construction that will stay in place while hiking, cycling, playing golf, or jamming out to your favorite workout playlist. With intelligent noise reduction, they also help reduce unwanted sounds while surrounded by noisy settings.

The earbuds come complete with a portable power bank that recharges not only your headphones but also powers up your phone at the same time. Once the soft silicone protective case runs out of power (you'll know precisely when that is through its LED display case), you'll be able to charge it up quickly with its included charging cable and get it geared up for the next music listening round.

Available in two classic colors, white and black, the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank are currently on sale for only $29.99 — saving you 74% off their regular price of $99. These amazing earbud upgrades bring quality sound and performance to your everyday routine.

Prices subject to change