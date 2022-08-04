This top portable solar generator prepares you for the unexpected

The risk of power outages is growing. With extreme weather striking the U.S. in recent years, outages have increased by 73% in certain areas. Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE offers a reliable solution when you need it most.

Named an industry-leading safety and reliable power supply, The Generark Solar Generator packs enormous vigor. Including the HomePower ONE backup battery power station and the SolarPower ONE portable solar panels, the ultimate duo is designed with electric-vehicle-grade battery cells that undergo 52 reliability and safety tests.

We never know when an emergency will strike. The impressive HomePower ONE backup battery provides up to seven days of power per charge. It allows you to keep all your essential electronics and appliances powered up effortlessly at home. With 1,002Wh (278,400mAh) and 3 AC outlets that support 1,000W rated power and 2,000W surge power at 110V, the generator equips you with a generous power supply during any natural disaster or emergency. Plus, several different connection ports allow for versatility and wide-range compatibility for devices of all kinds — including laptops, lighting, medical appliances, refrigerators, power tools, etc.

Generark: The Most Reliable Emergency Power Supply for Your Home.

When it comes to its SolarPower One: Portable Solar Panels, its hassle-free construction will re-power fast. The easy-to-use setup will allow you to get the solar panels up in 30 seconds and recharge the generator from your car, AC outlet, or with the sun's power. The lightweight foldable design and compact construction also allow you to store the panel neatly and quickly bring it out whenever the time comes.

Its 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon gives the highly dependable station plenty of validity. Verified buyer Richard Ramsey said the Generark Solar Generator is the "Best tool ever for camping. Powered my cooler, 24 led lights, coffee maker, toaster, cell phones, fan, and a laptop. Only needed solar panels twice out of nine days. Easy to carry, hardly takes up any room. Makes camping really enjoyable when you [don't] hear a generator running close by."

While the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE is priced at $1,597, it is now on sale at $100 off and only $1,499. Be prepared for the unexpected with this durable power charging station.

