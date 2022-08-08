Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential + VPN Unlimited at 73% off

If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, your luck may still be going strong. The PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription + VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription is packed with gaming exclusives and is now 73% off.

Playstation Plus, an ultimate service that enhances your Playstation experience by giving you access to exclusive content and discounts, is the perfect addition for video game lovers of all levels. This 12-month subscription entices avid and casual gamers alike by providing access to online multiplayer and monthly PS4 and PS5 titles, which you can download at no additional cost.

VPN Unlimited. How it works

The year-long subscription allows you to benefit from all the core PlayStation Plus benefits and get first looks at upcoming blockbuster games, discounts on bestselling titles, spoiler-free hints on games, and the latest updates on PS4 and PS5 games such as Crash Bandicoot 4 and Arcadegeddon. Each subscription also comes with cloud storage, giving you the flexibility to save your latest level and access character avatars from another console during your next gaming session.

The bundle also comes with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. This leading solution brings ultimate online security to your digital presence — whether playing video games, checking emails, or browsing the web. Features include access to 500+ VPN servers with over 80 locations, unlimited speed and bandwidth limits, military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, and more. As reviewed by VPN Special, "KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services, and its advanced features make it a solid VPN service provider."

While the PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription + VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription is typically priced at $259, you can get the duo at just $69.99 for a limited time. Gear up for exclusive offers, unfiltered access to your favorite online games, and top-notch digital security with this fantastic deal.

Prices subject to change