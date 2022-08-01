Backbone One brings PlayStation 5 controller to iPhone mobile gaming

As streaming games becomes improve, so too do mobile controllers. The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is a new controller that fits around your iPhone and lets you play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, as well as basically any other mobile or streaming game.

The device is basically a redesign of the Backbone One controller, which clips to either end of a phone to give more of a Nintendo Switch feel to mobile gaming. The difference is that the PlayStation Edition sports the slick stylings of Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

As such, the sleek black-and-white number has a pair of thumbsticks, one on each side, with a directional pad on the left grip and the four shape buttons on the right. Shoulder buttons and triggers are located on top, while Backbone’s usual menu, mute, capture and Backbone App buttons appear at the bottom.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is specifically designed for PS Remote Play, so users who have a PS4 or PS5 console and a decent internet connection can stream games they already own from their console to their iPhone. The Backbone app has been customized to resemble the PlayStation store and console interface.

It’s not just limited to PlayStation games, though. The controller works just as well with App Store games and those from other streaming services like Xbox Remote Play, Google’s Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition doesn’t require any batteries itself – it’s powered by the user’s iPhone. It does, however, have a lightning port so users can charge their phone while playing games with the controller. And there’s another addition that’s otherwise missing from modern iPhones – a 3.5-mm headphone jack.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is available now in several countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia, for US$99.99. Check it out in action in the video below.

Introducing the Backbone One – PlayStation® Edition

Source: PlayStation blog