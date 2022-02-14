Relax and recover with this versatile full leg massager with heat

Long hours of standing and strenuous exercises can put a lot of pressure on our legs and feet. The Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve brings accessible comfort and relief straight to your home, just in time for Valentine's Day.

We may not be giving enough recovery time to our lower body, resulting in poor circulation, pain, and aching feet. Pamper yourself with the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve and keep your legs and feet healthy.

Whether you need deep tissue kneading or a relaxing foot massage, this powerful massager uses compression therapy and heat to relieve swelling and inflammation, improve blood flow, relieve tension after a workout, and more. With three adjustable air compression therapy modes — low, medium, and high — and six different intensity levels, you'll be able to bring various degrees of relaxation specifically to your needs. Its remote control includes a backlit LCD screen that shows all your settings in one place and allows you to quickly move through the multiple soothing levels, making it as simple as possible to modify between each set.

If it's soreness or fatigue relief you're seeking, its heat function helps warm the muscles and brings you calming temperatures ranging from 95°F to 131°F, helping to promote faster healing to your feet, thighs, or calves. The portable massager works to repair muscles and joints quietly for up to two hours at a time, speeding up your recovery naturally and getting you back to your everyday activities without losing precious time.

As verified purchaser Ronald R. reviewed, the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is "Probably one of the better compression leg massagers out in the market. The adjustable settings, both for the compression and the heat, are great options, and the coverage from leg to feet [is] perfect."

The leg massager sleeve is an additional 15% off for a limited time with code VDAY2022 for our Valentine's Day Sale. Get the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve at $67.99 (Reg. $119), the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve (Thigh, Calf, & Foot) for $84.15 (Reg. $149), or the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve (Thigh, Calf, & Foot/Extra Wide) at $110.49 (Reg. $194). Ease muscle soreness, prevent future discomfort, or treat yourself to a gentle massage after a long day at work with this multi-speed gadget.

Prices subject to change.