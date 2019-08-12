PET scans allowed the researchers to track cortical amyloid levels, with depression and cognition measured for up to seven years. Those subjects with the highest amyloid deposits at the beginning of the study showed the greatest increase in depression and declines in cognition over the subsequent years. The researchers hypothesize depression and cognitive decline could share the same pathological process in preclinical cases of Alzheimer's disease. And more intriguingly, this means identifying and treating depression in cognitively healthy older adults could be a way to treat the earliest stages of Alzheimer's disease, slowing any associated cognitive decline.