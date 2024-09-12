Diabetes
Top News
People living with diabetes might have a new hope. Scientists have tested a new drug therapy in diabetic mice, and found that it boosted insulin-producing cells by 700% over three months, effectively reversing their disease.
Currently, if someone wants to see if they have type 2 diabetes, they have to travel to a clinic for blood tests. According to a recent study, however, a 10-second smartphone voice recording may soon deliver on-the-spot results immediately.
It's no surprise that regular exercise can improve a variety of health metrics. But a new study shows that when you work out is as important as exercise itself, especially when it comes to controlling your blood sugar levels.
Latest News
September 12, 2024Implanting a pouch of pancreas cells under the skin of type 1 diabetics has enabled them to live without insulin injections for years according to the results of a clinical trial. It’s a big step towards a functional cure for the disease.
September 10, 2024Clinical trials of a new, once-a-week insulin have shown that it controls blood sugar as well as daily injections of an existing long-acting insulin in type 1 and type 2 diabetics. This means that some diabetics may soon not need to inject themselves as often.
September 09, 2024While they might sound like healthy choices, a large study in Finland has revealed the detrimental impact of eating most fruits and several grains on diabetes risk. The study also revealed a helpful food ally in fighting off the disease.
September 05, 2024A diet low in carbs and high in fat, which has gained popularity for shedding weight, can increase type 2 diabetes risk by 20%, according to a new study. The research team behind the study say their findings highlight the need to eat a balanced diet.
September 04, 2024The beta cells of the pancreas don’t need the assistance of other pancreatic cells to produce insulin, according to new research. The findings are a potential game-changer for diabetics and challenge a long-held assumption about how the body produces insulin.
August 28, 2024When blood sugar levels go high, so does voice pitch, according to a new study. It paves the way for detecting type 2 diabetes or monitoring diabetics’ blood sugars simply by talking into a smartphone and having AI analyze their speech.
August 23, 2024The degree to which a diabetic’s blood sugar levels drop in response to physical activity depends on the exercise and gender, according to new research.
July 29, 2024A type 1 diabetic dad is 1.8 times more likely to pass the condition on to his kids than a type 1 diabetic mom, who, research suggests, confers long-term protection against it. The findings open the door to developing new ways of preventing type 1 diabetes.
July 15, 2024While there has been a general consensus that olive oil and other plant-based fats are better for you than butter, scientists have now put it beyond doubt, combining diet-intervention and previous cohort research to assess serious disease risk.
July 14, 2024Not getting the optimal amount of sleep increases the risk of damage to small blood vessels in the eyes and kidneys of type 2 diabetics, new research has found. The findings suggest addressing this risk factor could prevent long-term complications.
July 03, 2024Some people produce more insulin in response to proteins and fats than carbs, new research has found. Suggesting that insulin production is more individualized than first believed, the findings pave the way for treating conditions through a tailored diet.
June 26, 2024In a massive study of 85,000 people, tracking 13 million hours, scientists at Flinders University have found that night-time exposure to light increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, independent of daytime activities.
June 24, 2024Compared to some antidiabetic medications, a 5:2 intermittent diet provides better blood sugar control and weight loss in newly diagnosed type 2 diabetics, a new study found. It may be a viable alternative to medications in the early stages of the condition.
June 20, 2024A once-a-day oral drug to treat prediabetes has produced very promising results in human trials, significantly reducing blood glucose levels. The novel drug could prevent or slow the progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes.
June 07, 2024Diabetics sick of daily injections may have renewed hope for a less invasive alternative. Scientists at the University of British Columbia (UBC) have developed a new delivery method for insulin where users just place a few drops under their tongue.
