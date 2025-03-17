Your ultimate protein guide for when costly eggs are off the menu

Across the US, egg prices have slowly come down, thanks to both supply and demand issues leveling out and a reprieve in avian influenza outbreaks. But it's a volatile industry and one unlikely to stay consistent. So, it's a perfect time to look at protein alternatives that can even offer more bang for your buck.

After the price of eggs in the US climbed to a 45-year high in February, there was understandable panic about the cost and the ensuing shortage; traditionally, they've been a reliable, cheap and versatile source of protein that is hard to match. And when – not if – the pattern of bird flu outbreaks continues to interrupt supply and cost, they'll once again become a hot commodity cleared off supermarket shelves.

“Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing when things will recover and it’s not productive to predict an end date for something like this,” said Virginia Tech economist Jadrian Wooten. “Once the avian flu subsides and production begins recovering, prices and supply should adjust fairly quickly.”

We're currently back at this place – for now. However, the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern's Medical Center has put together a handy guide to all things dietary protein – and where else you can meet your needs, with added nutritional benefits. While ideally the recent egg price hikes and shortages have been a glitch, it's hard for scientists to believe. As states look to wind back animal welfare to reintroduce higher density caged-bird factory farming, more birds simply gives an opportunistic virus like H5N1 an easy way to spread.

"High-protein diets and protein-enriched foods seem to be everywhere we turn," said Bethany Agusala, M.D from UT Southwestern. "It’s a nutrition trend with a refreshingly positive vibe. Unlike carbohydrates and fats, protein is the only one of the three macronutrients that doesn’t get vilified – instead of cutting back, we’re encouraged to boost our intake."

While most of us know that dietary protein is important for maintaining and boosting muscle mass, as well as managing weight, it also has some lesser known benefits – particularly as we age. It supports bone health, mobility, quality sleep, the immune system and wound-healing. But finding the best protein alternatives to eggs can be somewhat overwhelming.

"With everything from breakfast cereals to energy bars to frozen dinners touting their protein levels, it can take a bit of extra knowledge to get a healthy mix, or what we call the 'protein package,' into your daily diet," Agusala said. "Protein carries oxygen through our bloodstream, gives us energy, builds muscle, and keeps all of our cells healthy. As protein is digested, it breaks down into 20 different amino acids that our bodies require for specific jobs within our vital organs and life-sustaining systems."

It's true, not all protein is created equal. The amino acids in eggs have a bioavailability that offers more protein bang for your buck (so to speak). Animal products in general – especially chicken and turkey breast, and lean beef – are perhaps the best stand-in for eggs, protein-wise. However, they too can be expensive substitutes and come with some negative health outcomes.

"Eating more meat might seem like the easiest way to step up your protein," Agusala said. "It’s important to remember that the trade-off can be a higher intake of cholesterol and unhealthy fats – and that’s not good for your heart. Mix up your protein sources to get the complete 'protein package.'

"Often, people underestimate the amount of protein in plants such as beans, chickpeas, and lentils. Beans, tofu, and tempeh have more protein than eggs and some meats, and they also provide dietary fiber, which feeds our good gut bacteria, promotes healthy digestion, and can help lower cholesterol."

Tofu may be the butt of many jokes, but it's an incredibly versatile, cheap source of protein – you can even "scramble" it like eggs UT Southwestern Medical Center

And to keep the cost low, she suggested getting creative – like making breakfast tacos with black beans or using an egg replacer in pancakes. Rather than mourning the loss of eggs, it could be a chance to improve your overall nutrition and microbiome health. And, right now, natural products should take priority over things like protein shakes.

"These popular products can be helpful if you’re using them as a supplement to a healthy diet, but not as meal replacements," she explained. "Many are not nutritionally balanced, and some are loaded with calories, caffeine, and synthetic ingredients.

"A good rule of thumb for protein shakes or protein-enriched foods is to check the nutrition labels. If the ingredients are chemicals you don’t recognize, that’s a sign it’s not a natural source of protein. It’s always better to get your nutrients from whole foods rather than highly processed products. Aim for no more than one protein shake or bar a day unless directed by a physician."

Which brings us to the next question: Just how much protein should we be getting each day? Well, it varies. Between 10% and 35% of your diet should be made up of protein, and the exact amount depends on age, sex and activity levels.

"The calculation health professionals follow is based on body weight: Every day, the average adult needs about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 0.36 grams of protein per pound," Agusala explained. "If you weigh 150 pounds, it’s recommended you get about 54 grams of protein a day."

Adult males should eat a minimum of 56 g a day, teen males 52 g, adult and teen females 46 g and pregnant and breastfeeding women 70 g.

"Many older adults, especially women, don’t consume enough protein to reduce the risk of sarcopenia, a type of age-related muscle loss," said Agusala. "Dietary guidelines now recommend that people age 71 and older should increase their protein intake to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight."

And if you're lifting weights, running or cycling, you should aim for more – between 1.2-1.7 g/kg. Interestingly, she also pointed out that for anyone trying to lose weight, they should adjust their calculation based on ideal, not current, weight.

Edamame packs a protein punch and is perfect as a filling snack or side UT Southwestern Medical Center

For context, a medium-sized egg has around six grams of protein, while three ounces of lean meats contains 14-26 g, and three ounces of salmon or tuna a whopping 22 g. In plant-based diets, a vegetarian burger patty offers around 11 g, but a better bang-for-buck option is tofu (half a cup equals 21 g of protein) and tempeh (again, half a cup provides 15 g). There are plenty of snacks that can fill in for eggs, too – a tablespoon of peanut butter has seven grams, four ounces of cottage cheese 14 g, and six ounces of Greek yogurt 18 g.

Loading meals with beans and legumes can be easy ways to up your daily protein intake, too. A half a cup of edamame offers nine grams, and half a cup of black beans yields eight grams.

While the makeup of amino acids in animal products is superior to plant sources, it doesn't necessarily make these wholefoods "less than."

"Vegetarians or vegans might not get all the amino acids their body needs in one plant food, so combinations are needed to get all the amino acids in a day," said Agusala. "Also, some important vitamins such as vitamin B12 are only found naturally in animal products."

And yes, there is once again the case of too much of a good thing. Unless you're living with or have an elevated risk of kidney disease, protein should be capped at two grams per kilogram of bodyweight. Overdoing it can lead to digestive problems and even cardiovascular disease if your protein sources also have high fat levels.

Easy-to-use online calculators can personalize your daily protein requirements, while dozens of smartphone apps can break down your daily nutrition profile into carbohydrate, fat and protein percentages. And if you're stuck for egg-less protein-rich meals and snacks, get a chatbot to do the heavy lifting – it's surprisingly handy and can cater to variables like personal preferences, budget or even what's on hand in the fridge and pantry.

Of course, as you'd expect from a doctor, Agusala said it's a good idea to have a chat with a healthcare professional before switching up your diet too drastically.

And, who knows, with advancements in biotechnology, sustainable high-quality and cruelty-free "designer protein" may be on our plates in the not-too-distant future.

Source: UT Southwestern Medical Center