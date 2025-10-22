Popular protein powders contain up to 16x more lead than deemed safe

When choosing a protein powder, we generally want it to be low in sugar and carbohydrates, and to not taste terrible. We don't even consider that it might also be packed with dangerously high levels of lead. But this is what a new report has found, analyzing 23 popular protein supplements on US shelves.

In a new Consumer Reports (CR) investigation, a team of researchers tested 23 protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes from popular brands, finding that heavy metal contamination is more common than traditionally thought, flagging new concerns about how healthy these health products actually are.

“It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, a CR food safety researcher who led the project. "This time, in addition to the average level of lead being higher than what we found 15 years ago, there were also fewer products with undetectable amounts of it. The outliers also packed a heavier punch. Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer powder, the product with the highest lead levels, had nearly twice as much lead per serving as the worst product we analyzed in 2010."

Plant-based products fared the worst, most likely due to how crops absorb heavy metals from the soil, and the amount of concentrated ingredients that make up this type of supplement. The plant-based products all centered on pea protein, which has become increasingly popular in recent years. Two of the powders CR tested had so much lead that researchers advise consumers to avoid them altogether. One serving (usually one or two scoops) contained between 1,200% and 1,600% the "level of concern" for lead (0.5 micrograms per day). Two others had 400% to 600% of that 0.5 μg daily amount. Overall, the lead levels in plant-based powders were nine times higher than those found in whey protein supplements and twice as high as beef-based products.

Dairy-based powders and shakes had the lowest amounts of lead, however, half of the products had levels high enough that the researchers advise against daily consumption. The primary sources of heavy metal contamination in the cow’s environment, said Akinleye, are feed, water and soil.

"For many people, there’s more to lose than you’re gaining,” says Akinleye, who suggests that protein-powder enthusiasts aren't at risk of immediate harm but should perhaps reduce their consumption.

Undertaking their testing project, CR researchers sourced several samples of each product from different stores over a three-month period from November 2024. Samples from multiple batches of each of the 23 different products were analyzed to assess total protein, arsenic, cadmium, lead and other elements. The results were averaged, but researchers also note that the findings may not be a precise reflection of what's currently on offer from the companies given the time lag. (For more details on the testing methods, see the methodology sheet).

One positive is that all products contained the advertised amount of protein, or more (20-60 g a serve). But it was the lead levels that stood out across the board. Around 70% of products had more than 120% of CR’s "level of concern." Three products also exceeded "level of concern" amounts for cadmium and inorganic arsenic.

Naked Nutrition’s Mass Gainer powder contained 7.7 μg of lead per serve, or 1,570% of CR’s level of concern. Huel’s Black Edition powder contained 6.3 μg of lead, or 1,290% of the level of concern. Meanwhile, Garden of Life’s Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein and Momentous’ 100% Plant Protein had between 400% and 600% the level of concern lead content. The researchers say these should be limited to consuming just once a week.

The one non-plant-based protein powder with more than 200% of CR’s level of concern for lead was MuscleMeds’ Carnivor Mass powder. However, six more plant-based powders, five dairy powders and shakes and one beef powder all had lead above CR’s level of concern.

There's no hiding from the protein wave that's hit the health and wellness industry in the last few years, and most of us would consider workout supplements an excellent way to boost muscle building and weight training recovery. However, the need may be overblown, the researchers add. The average adult needs around 0.8 g of protein per kilogram of body weight (0.36 g per pound). For a 170-lb (77-kg) adult, they write, that's around 61 g of protein – a cup of plain Greek yogurt and 3.5 oz (100 g) of chicken breast or 5 oz (142 g) of tempeh.

And according to CR's American Experiences Survey of 2,153 US adults, one in four people said they have protein powders or shakes at least once a week, and 42% said they eat protein-fortified foods just as often. But unlike over-the-counter and prescription medication, protein powders aren't subject to any US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviews. There are also no federal limits for the amount of heavy metals in these products.

“The FDA can take action if it finds unsafe lead levels, but the lack of enforceable standards means it doesn’t happen nearly enough,” said Brian Ronholm, CR’s director of food policy. “The FDA’s lack of funding and staff makes the problem worse. Establishing enforceable limits in foods and supplements would go a long way in protecting consumers.”

CR reached out to the companies to respond to the findings, with seven – BSN, Dymatize, Jocko Fuel, Muscle Milk, Owyn, PlantFusion and Transparent Labs – failing to reply, and Optimum Nutrition declining to comment. Equip Foods, Garden of Life, KOS, Momentous, Muscle Meds, Muscle Tech, Orgain and Vega all commented that they test their base ingredients and final products for heavy metals.

“We take our customers’ health very seriously,” said Naked Nutrition's chief marketing officer James Clark, adding that the company sources ingredients from “select suppliers” that provide documentation of heavy-metal analysis. (The company has since requested a third-party analysis of its Mass Gainer protein powder.)

Vega's head of food science and regulatory, Maribel Aloria said the company “complies with all required safety standards and regulations" and that the product tested is now sourcing its pea protein from North America, not China.

“Because naturally occurring heavy metal levels in plant proteins can reflect the soil in which crops are grown, this sourcing change is relevant to any testing considerations,” Aloria added.

CR has shared its findings with the FDA, and has urged the regulatory organization to shine a spotlight on protein supplements.

“We will review the findings from Consumer Reports’ testing along with other data we have collected to better inform where to focus our testing efforts and enforcement activities,” an FDA spokesperson said.

In the meantime, the researchers suggest you can limit your lead exposure by reducing the protein shakes you have each week, and skip the products with the highest levels as documented in this report. They also recommend avoiding any products with Prop 65 warnings on display and use the new CR chart in the report as a guide.

“We advise against daily use for most protein powders, since many have high levels of heavy metals and none are necessary to hit your protein goals,” said Akinleye.

They also recommend scrutinizing the products to see if lead tests are available online and swapping out the branded powders for other high-protein sources such as Greek yogurt and peanut butter. And, finally, avoid buying into the "added protein" versions of processed foods and choose products naturally high in the macro ingredient – tofu, beans, lentils, lean meats, eggs, for example.

“Protein mania is rampant,” said Nicholas Burd,a professor of health and kinesiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “If you [have] a healthy eating pattern, there’s certainly no reason you need an isolated food protein."

Source: Consumer Reports