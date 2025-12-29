Tea or coffee: One leaves a stronger imprint on your bones

Tea and coffee are two of the most popular drinks in the world – daily rituals linked to culture, comfort, and productivity. Now scientists have new insights into how each affects bone health, especially the risk of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis, marked by low bone mineral density, is a major global health issue that affects people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. Around the world, about one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture.

A new study from Flinders University examined how long‑term coffee and tea consumption relates to bone mineral density (BMD) in older women. Using data from the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures, the researchers tracked repeated measures of beverage intake alongside BMD at the hip and femoral neck – key sites linked to fracture risk. The study followed nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and older over 10 years.

The study showed that women who drank tea had slightly higher total hip BMD than those who did not. Although the difference was slight, it was statistically significant and may carry meaningful implications at the population level.

"Even small improvements in bone density can translate into fewer fractures across large groups," explained Adjunct Associate Professor Enwu Liu.

The researchers assessed coffee and tea intake using self‑administered questionnaires. Participants were asked whether they currently drank regular coffee and, if so, how many cups they consumed per day. They were also asked whether they drank tea or iced tea (excluding herbal or decaffeinated varieties) and, if yes, their average daily number of cups.

Researchers found that tea consumption was positively associated with total hip BMD while drinking around two to three cups of coffee per day had little effect on BMD. In general, tea consumption showed a consistent linear relationship with higher total hip BMD.

Subgroup analyses suggested that women with higher lifetime alcohol intake may benefit from reducing their coffee consumption, whereas women with obesity appeared to gain greater benefits from tea consumption.

"Compounds called catechins, abundant in tea, may promote bone formation and slow bone breakdown," said co-author Ryan Liu. "Coffee's caffeine content, by contrast, has been shown in laboratory studies to interfere with calcium absorption and bone metabolism, though these effects are small and can be offset by adding milk."

These findings are consistent with earlier research in European populations, which reported that tea consumption can increase bone density and lower osteoporosis risk in adults aged 45-60 years. That study also found no evidence that drinking tea interferes with calcium absorption or contributes to osteoporosis.

"Our results don’t mean you need to give up coffee or start drinking tea by the gallon,” noted Enwu Liu. “But they do suggest that moderate tea consumption could be one simple way to support bone health, and that very high coffee intake might not be ideal, especially for women who drink alcohol."

Dietary habits are key to preventing noncommunicable diseases and can have a meaningful impact on bone health. These findings highlight the value of personalized nutritional guidance to support optimal bone health in aging women.

"While calcium and vitamin D remain cornerstones of bone health, what's in your cup could play a role too," said Enwu Liu. "For older women, enjoying a daily cup of tea may be more than a comforting ritual; it could be a small step toward stronger bones."

The study was published in the journal Nutrients.

Source: Flinders University