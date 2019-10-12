Stunning visions from the winners of the 2019 EyeEm Photography Awards

The EyeEm Photography Awards bills itself as the world’s largest photography competition, and considering it received over one million submissions this year it’s hard to argue against the claim. The winning photographs have just been revealed at an event in Berlin, and they span everything from incredible photojournalism to surreal architectural minimalism.

The competition spans 10 categories, covering the usual assortment of topics from architecture and portraits, to mobile and street photography. This year the mobile photography category received the highest volume of entries, amassing over 183,000 submissions.

Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category. An incredible perspective on the classic three pillars image at Arizona's Monument Valley. This shot was literally taken looking out of a window from a gift shop at the location. Benjamin Lee / EyeEm

The overall top prize of Photographer of the Year went to Warsaw-based portrait photographer Kate Phellini. However, as is often the case in these massive competitions, there are some truly awe-inspiring images in the smaller category finalists and winners.

Gabriella Achabinha’s exploration of classic Eastern European architecture took out The Architect category, presenting these beautiful brutalist structures with subtle pastel coloring added to generate a ghostly, utopian kind of nostalgia. Another incredible winning series is Marlon Villaverde’s document of his local town’s extraordinary annual religious ritual involving carrying a glass carriage through the streets.

Winner in ‘The Photojournalist’ category. This incredible series documents an annual religious ritual in Lucban, Quezon Philippines. A procession moves a glass coffin carrying an image of Jesus Christ through the town. Participants believe the tradition will bring luck and success. Marlon Villaverde / EyeEm

The jury selecting the winners include Eric Hu, Global Design Director of Nike, Rainer Fuhres, Managing Director of Canon, and Daniel Vargas Diaz, Creative Director at Adobe. This fascinatingly diverse set of professionals awarded an appropriately diverse set of winners, presenting a compelling assortment of aesthetic styles.

Take a look through our gallery at some of the highlights in this year’s competition.

Source: EyeEm