Stunning visions from the winners of the 2019 EyeEm Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
October 12, 2019
Winner in ‘The Architect’ category, this series of images examines dilapidated architecture in Eastern Europe, in particular focusing on Spomenik (Serbo-Croatian) buildings. The photographer added light pastel coloring to amplify a sense of nostalgia on these otherworldly monuments.
Winner in 'The Great Outdoors' category. A lone kayaker paddling down a river in Stockholm, Sweden. Image captured using a DJI Mavic Pro.
Winner in ‘The Traveler’ category. Located in a remote valley at the altitude of 4,000 meters, hidden deep in the remote areas of China, close to Tibet, Larung Gar hosts more than 40,000 Buddhist monks, nuns and students.
Winner in 'The Foodie' category. This photo explains the preparation of 2,500 portions of Ramadan fasting at the Jogokariyan mosque in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Winner in ‘The Creative’ category. These psychedelic images are created by patching together dozens of individual photos to generate a new perspective on old cities.
Winner in ‘The Minimalist’ category.
Winner in ‘The Photojournalist’ category. This incredible series documents an annual religious ritual in Lucban, Quezon Philippines. A procession moves a glass coffin carrying an image of Jesus Christ through the town. Participants believe the tradition will bring luck and success.
Winner in 'The Mobile Photographer' category. This portrait was taken with a Huawei P20 outside an apartment in Berlin, Germany.
A finalist in 'The Mobile Photographer' category. A batik craft maker from Giriloyo, Imogiri, Yogyakarta Indonesia.
A finalist in 'The Mobile Photographer' category. Buenos Aires, Argentina - shot with a Samsung Galaxy S8.
Winner of the overall Photographer of the Year prize was Warsaw-based portrait photographer Kate Phellini.
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category. An incredible perspective on the classic three pillars image at Arizona's Monument Valley. This shot was literally taken looking out of a window from a gift shop at the location.
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category. A lonely lighthouse off the coast of Vatnsnes, Norðurland vestra (Iceland).
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category. A misty morning in Tuscany.
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category. Freediving in Indonesia.
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category. Known as The Chocolate Hills in the Philippines.
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category. Wild horses in Kayseri, in the middle of the Anatolia.
Finalist in ‘The Architect’ category. A modern church in Garath, a suburb of Düsseldorf (Germany).
Finalist in ‘The Architect’ category. The ossuary of Modena’s cemetery, designed in 1971 by the Italian architect Aldo Rossi.
Finalist in ‘The Architect’ category. Taken at the Petrova Gora monument, this Spomenik (Serbo-Croatian) represents the uprising of 300 local peasants who resisted against the fascist Ustaše army.
Finalist in ‘The Architect’ category. Construction work in Dubai.
Finalist in ‘The Architect’ category. A portrait in brutalism, taken in Canary Wharf, London.
Finalist in ‘The Architect’ category. A palm tree against a blue wall in Malaysia.
Finalist in ‘The Traveler’ category. This image was taken on the Everest Base Camp trail between the villages of Dingboche (4410m) and Lobuche (4910m) in Sagarmatha National Park, Himalayas, Nepal.
Finalist in ‘The Traveler’ category. This was shot in Pushkar, Rajasthan during the last day of the Camel Fair.
Finalist in ‘The Traveler’ category. In a village near Jaisalmer, in the state of Rajasthan in India.
Finalist in ‘The Traveler’ category. This image was taken during a long car journey between Tinghir and Fez in Morocco during a ten day photography trip.
Finalist in ‘The Street Photographer’ category. A subway station in Vienna.
Finalist in ‘The Street Photographer’ category. Rishikesh, India.
Finalist in ‘The Street Photographer’ category. A splash of color on a Tokyo train.
Finalist in ‘The Street Photographer’ category. A sleeping man and a chicken in Varanasi, India.
Finalist in ‘The Street Photographer’ category. Yangonbauk, Malaysia.
Finalist in ‘The Street Photographer’ category. This photo was taken at the Joice Theater in the neighborhood of Chelsea, New York.
The EyeEm Photography Awards bills itself as the world’s largest photography competition, and considering it received over one million submissions this year it’s hard to argue against the claim. The winning photographs have just been revealed at an event in Berlin, and they span everything from incredible photojournalism to surreal architectural minimalism.

The competition spans 10 categories, covering the usual assortment of topics from architecture and portraits, to mobile and street photography. This year the mobile photography category received the highest volume of entries, amassing over 183,000 submissions.

The overall top prize of Photographer of the Year went to Warsaw-based portrait photographer Kate Phellini. However, as is often the case in these massive competitions, there are some truly awe-inspiring images in the smaller category finalists and winners.

Gabriella Achabinha’s exploration of classic Eastern European architecture took out The Architect category, presenting these beautiful brutalist structures with subtle pastel coloring added to generate a ghostly, utopian kind of nostalgia. Another incredible winning series is Marlon Villaverde’s document of his local town’s extraordinary annual religious ritual involving carrying a glass carriage through the streets.

Winner in ‘The Photojournalist’ category. This incredible series documents an annual religious ritual in Lucban, Quezon Philippines. A procession moves a glass coffin carrying an image of Jesus Christ through the town. Participants believe the tradition will bring luck and success.
The jury selecting the winners include Eric Hu, Global Design Director of Nike, Rainer Fuhres, Managing Director of Canon, and Daniel Vargas Diaz, Creative Director at Adobe. This fascinatingly diverse set of professionals awarded an appropriately diverse set of winners, presenting a compelling assortment of aesthetic styles.

Take a look through our gallery at some of the highlights in this year’s competition.

Source: EyeEm

Rich Haridy
Rich is based in Melbourne, Australia and has strong interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science. He has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. Rich was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association for two years (2013-2015) and completed a Masters degree at the University of Melbourne. Since joining the New Atlas team three years ago Rich’s interests have considerably broadened to examine the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
