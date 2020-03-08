© 2020 New Atlas
Crafty chameleon snatches top prize in Agora’s nature photo contest

By Rich Haridy
March 08, 2020
An incredible shot of a long-tongued chameleon snatching a dragonfly has won the best nature photograph in global photography social network Agora’s latest contest. New Atlas has selected some astonishing highlights from the top 50 finalists, spanning a sublime array of beautiful perspectives on the natural world.

Agora presents itself as a social network, similar to Instagram or Flickr, but with a particular focus on HD images, protected by watermarks. Different themed mini-contests appear on the platform every week, with the best photograph, voted on by the community, winning US$1,000.

'Iceland alive in the summer'. Kirkjufell Mountain, Iceland
'Iceland alive in the summer'. Kirkjufell Mountain, Iceland

The platform’s nature contest generated a truly spectacular collection of shots with over 11,000 submissions whittled down to a strong top 50. And after one week of voting, the grand prize went to Indonesian user Georock888 for a shot entitled ‘Strike’.

'Miracle'. South Africa
'Miracle'. South Africa

Japanese photographer Reiko T’s shot entitled 'Miracle’ is also a highlight of the top 50. With a rainbow in the background while a humpback whale leaps into the air, the genesis of the photograph was unexpected and unplanned.

“I went to South Africa last June to shoot a sardine run. Unfortunately, the shooting of Sardine Run failed: we looked for them all day but they never showed up,” says Reiko. “However, I was able to witness the best scene: blue sky, clouds, rainbow and whale jump! It was just a miracle.”

'Stake Out'. Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia
'Stake Out'. Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia

Other highlights include a shot of the verdant and iconic Kirkjufell Mountain in Iceland, perhaps most recently known for its appearances in Game of Thrones; an impressively scaled look at the giant trees in USA’s Sequoia National Park; and a frightening portrait of a camouflaged crocodile in Indonesia.

Take a look through our gallery at some more highlights from Agora’s top nature photographs.

Source: Agora

Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
