Airport Aerials: The incredible photo project looking down on airports

By Rich Haridy
April 12, 2020
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
San Diego International Airport, Terminal 1
San Diego International Airport, Terminal 1
Delta Terminal Los Angeles International Airport LAX
Delta Terminal Los Angeles International Airport LAX
Air France A380 LAX
Air France A380 LAX
United Terminal 7 Los Angeles International Airport LAX
United Terminal 7 Los Angeles International Airport LAX
San Francisco International Airport Runway Takeoff Delta 1
San Francisco International Airport Runway Takeoff Delta 1
San Francisco International Airport The Departure Takeoff View
San Francisco International Airport The Departure Takeoff View
San Francisco International Airport Terminals
San Francisco International Airport Terminals
San Diego International Airport United Terminal 2
San Diego International Airport United Terminal 2
San Diego International Airport Terminal 1
San Diego International Airport Terminal 1
Chicago O'Hare International Airport Parking Entrance
Chicago O'Hare International Airport Parking Entrance
Chicago O'Hare International Airport United Airlines
Chicago O'Hare International Airport United Airlines
Chicago O'Hare International Airport Parking
Chicago O'Hare International Airport Parking
Chicago O'Hare International Airport Terminal 1 Concourse
Chicago O'Hare International Airport Terminal 1 Concourse
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Chicago Midway International Airport
Chicago Midway International Airport
Chicago Midway International Airport
Chicago Midway International Airport
Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Delta Airlines R
Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Delta Airlines R
Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Delta Airlines
Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Delta Airlines
Photographer Toby Harriman never planned on becoming an aerial photographer, but everything changed after his first doors-off helicopter flight in 2012. One of his personal projects over the past few years has been exploring the unique designs of different airports, and his slowly expanding Airport Aerials project is offering truly unique perspectives on these massive spaces.

New Atlas spoke to Toby Harriman to learn more about how this unique project started, and how challenging it can be to photograph these busy airspaces.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport Terminal 1 Concourse
Chicago O'Hare International Airport Terminal 1 Concourse

N/A: How did this airport photography project begin?

TH: To be honest. It wasn’t exactly on my radar at first. I originally came from the landscape/cityscape photography side of the industry. But in 2012 I took my first doors-off helicopter flight over San Francisco. I became instantly hooked and ever since I fly as much as I can. Fast forward a few years, aerial photography and cinematography took over my life and now I do that full-time working with various clients. As time went on, I was always flying over airports, considering we take off and land from them as well. I just kept shooting various airports as a fun side project, just documenting them over time. More and more, it become a passion and now I try to direct our flights over specific airports to see what kind of permission we can gain flying over or hovering to get unique angles.

What was the first airport you photographed?

San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

How many airports have you photographed so far?

Not as many as I’d like too. Four to five bigger international airports and a few smaller local airports.

San Francisco International Airport Terminals
San Francisco International Airport Terminals

I’d imagine there is some red tape to cut through in getting permissions, how do you go about taking these photos?

Yes and no. We tend to fly from an airport, as I mentioned above, and a lot of my projects involve shooting properties around airports, so it just takes some time coordinating with my pilot and the Airport Control Tower. Sometimes we get lucky and sometimes its busy and they don’t really want to deal with us. We have had specific projects where we had to get pre authorization with FAA and ATC (Air Traffic Control), especially when we do drone work, which usually has much more red tape than the helicopter side.

What was the hardest airport to photograph in terms of getting approvals, or dealing with logistics?

I am sure this situation is different for everyone and very project dependent. But for me personally, the most logistical has been Chicago O’Hare. I was working for client shooting properties on literally every side of the airport. So we were crossing back and forth. We were even put on hold over 15 minutes at one point. On another pass over the middle, they held us right over the ATC tower to wait for a minute. That was the best part in my opinion, it allowed me to get some very unique shots of the airport from a hard to get position.

United Terminal 7 Los Angeles International Airport LAX
United Terminal 7 Los Angeles International Airport LAX

What was your favorite airport you have photographed so far?

This would also be Chicago O’Hare. Just listening to the Air Traffic Controllers here was fascinating. You realize how difficult their jobs are, not that I was making it any easier being there for a photo flight. But they are amazing. Chicago is the busiest airport in the world, so you can imagine how many planes they are dealing with at the same time. We also spent up to four total hours (morning and afternoon) flying around O’Hare, so I was able to get a lot of different shots. It was definitely a unique experience.

Chicago Midway International Airport
Chicago Midway International Airport

What airport is next on the list? Do you have a dream airport?

I’d like to say all of them. But to give myself little targets, I’d love to just start capturing everything in the US first then expand to some bigger international hubs. At this point, I haven’t shot enough to really narrow down my next locations. Only time will tell!

Take a look through our gallery at more of Toby's impressive Airport Aerials.

Sources: Toby Harriman, Pegair, @tobyharriman

Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
