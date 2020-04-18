© 2020 New Atlas
The wonderfully weird winners of The Mind’s Eye Photo Awards

By Rich Haridy
April 18, 2020
Honorable Mention - Flying Frog. Wallace’s Flying Frog is a moss frog found in Malaysia and western Indonesia
1st place - Across the River, Burma
Honorable Mention - Cemetary. Small cemetery in winter outside of a village named Rejvíz in Jeseníky Mountains, Czech Republic
Honorable Mention - Break Away. A man falling off a bull in a rodeo event held in Taralga Australia
Honorable Mention - Waterlilies harvesting. Farmers are washing waterlilies and packing before sending off to market in Mekong delta, Vietnam, in flood season
2nd Place - Avery Skipalis (33), outside of her house, posing together with all the firearms she owns, Tampa, Florida
3rd Place - Philomena.
Honorable Mention - The Polar Night. It looks like the darkness of evening, but this is 14:25 in the afternoon during the long polar night in Russia's arctic capital city Murmansk
Honorable Mention - Perfect Binding. A women and her cat wonder through the streets of Los Angeles
Honorable Mention - Eye Sea. A school of Bigeye trevaly and divers at Cabo Pulmo National Park, Mexico
Honorable Mention - Making Soy Sauce. Cu Da in Hanoi, Vietnam, where villagers have been making soy sauce since its founding more than 400 years ago
Honorable Mention - Reflection: Departed
Honorable Mention - Flying Frog. Wallace’s Flying Frog is a moss frog found in Malaysia and western Indonesia
Honorable Mention - The Lost Swimmer
Honorable Mention - Untitled - Man on a White Horse, Buffalo, WY
Honorable Mention - Hot Kiss. A monkey entering a Japanese hot spring
Honorable Mention - The Grand Procession. Mourners walk alongside the car carrying the casket of the Skulener Rebbe, Rabbi Yisroel Avrohom Portugal, a popular Brooklyn Rabbi
Honorable Mention - Polar Bear Pet
Honorable Mention - Step by Step. Impression Lijiang is a cultural show which demonstrating the traditions and lifestyle of local Naxi, Yi and Bai ethnics of the area. It is the second outdoor production of famous film director, Zhang Yimou which debuts an open-air performance at the foot of Yulong Xueshan (Jade Dragon Snow Mountain)
4th Place - Sustenance 4
Honorable Mention - The Wall Frame, Arizona
Now in its fifth year, The Mind’s Eye is online photography magazine All About Photo’s annual competition. The winning and celebrated images this year span everything from photojournalism to abstract art, with a fascinating focus on the strange or uncanny.

The winners were selected from thousands of entries by a seven-person jury including Julia Dean, the founder of the Los Angeles Center of Photography, and Laurent Baheux, a UN ambassador for the environment. The top five winners share a prize pool of US$10,000.

As well as noting four of the top five prizes were awarded to female photographers, unusual in the still male-dominated field, All About Photo points out that almost all of the winning photographs were black and white, despite the majority of submissions being in color.

“Unlike previous years,” All About Photo writes in announcing its winners, “it also seems that the jurors were more attracted to beautiful and soothing images rather than violent and unsettling ones. Perhaps a subconscious need has arisen in each one of us to escape the terrible events that are happening in the world right now.”

The top prize went to US photographer Monica Denevan, for a sublime shot of a young boy traveling down a river in Burma. The image comes from an ongoing series by Denevan called "Songs of the River: Portraits from Burma."

Other more compellingly surreal images highlighted by the jury include an incredible shot taken at two in the afternoon in Russia’s arctic capital city Murmansk; a Florida women proudly displaying her significant gun collection; and a beautifully captured shot of a man falling off a bull that almost resembles a renaissance painting.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from All About Photo’s The Mind’s Eye Awards 2020.

Source: All About Photo via PhotoPublicity

Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
