The best photography of 2019

By Rich Haridy
December 28, 2019
1/50
Commended in the 2019 Drone Awards Urban category. Skyscrapers and Fall Foliage in Central Park
Commended in the 2019 Drone Awards Urban category. Skyscrapers and Fall Foliage in Central Park
3/50
6th Place winner in the Nikon Microscopic Photography Awards. Small white hair spider
6th Place winner in the Nikon Microscopic Photography Awards. Small white hair spider
5/50
Photo of the Year in the 2019 Siena Photo Awards. A Boy in the Crowd, Monrovia, Liberia
Photo of the Year in the 2019 Siena Photo Awards. A Boy in the Crowd, Monrovia, Liberia
7/50
Highlight from the top 50 in Open Built Environment / Architecture in the 2019 Pano Awards
Highlight from the top 50 in Open Built Environment / Architecture in the 2019 Pano Awards
9/50
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category in the 2019 EyeEm Awards. Known as The Chocolate Hills in the Philippines.
Finalist in ‘The Great Outdoors’ category in the 2019 EyeEm Awards. Known as The Chocolate Hills in the Philippines.
11/50
Awarded 'Remarkable Artwork' in the 2019 Siena Photo Awards
Awarded 'Remarkable Artwork' in the 2019 Siena Photo Awards
13/50
Highlight from the top 50 in Open Built Environment / Architecture in the 2019 Pano Awards
Highlight from the top 50 in Open Built Environment / Architecture in the 2019 Pano Awards
15/50
From the 2019 iPhone Photo Awards. “One of my favorite moments, perched on the tummy of my master. I have to confess, the view is awesome!! This cushion makes me feel secure. I can also warn other dogs and protect my master. Yeeaah! Who’s the boss?! I belong to him and he belongs to me.”
From the 2019 iPhone Photo Awards. “One of my favorite moments, perched on the tummy of my master. I have to confess, the view is awesome!! This cushion makes me feel secure. I can also warn other dogs and protect my master. Yeeaah! Who’s the boss?! I belong to him and he belongs to me.”
17/50
Highlight from the top 50 in 2019 Pano Awards
Highlight from the top 50 in 2019 Pano Awards
19/50
From the 2019 iPhone Photo Awards. “Janta Manta Observatory is very sci-fi looking. I captured the flying pigeon with the building to give the photo a dynamic feeling.”
From the 2019 iPhone Photo Awards. “Janta Manta Observatory is very sci-fi looking. I captured the flying pigeon with the building to give the photo a dynamic feeling.”
21/50
From the 2019 Pano Awards
From the 2019 Pano Awards
23/50
Volcán De Fuego.
Volcán De Fuego.
25/50
The view of the world famous Victoria Harbour (Hong Kong) under the clouds in the early morning.
The view of the world famous Victoria Harbour (Hong Kong) under the clouds in the early morning.
27/50
Overall Winner 2019, plus Winner in Behaviour: Mammals. Early spring on the alpine meadowland of the Qinghai–Tibet Plateau, in China’s Qilian Mountains National Nature Reserve
Overall Winner 2019, plus Winner in Behaviour: Mammals. Early spring on the alpine meadowland of the Qinghai–Tibet Plateau, in China’s Qilian Mountains National Nature Reserve
29/50
Winner in ‘The Traveler’ category. Located in a remote valley at the altitude of 4,000 meters, hidden deep in the remote areas of China, close to Tibet, Larung Gar hosts more than 40,000 Buddhist monks, nuns and students.
Winner in ‘The Traveler’ category. Located in a remote valley at the altitude of 4,000 meters, hidden deep in the remote areas of China, close to Tibet, Larung Gar hosts more than 40,000 Buddhist monks, nuns and students.
31/50
Honorable Mention, People in Nature. A storm comes over Varadero, Cuba, 2019.
Honorable Mention, People in Nature. A storm comes over Varadero, Cuba, 2019.
33/50
34/50
36/50
37/50
Like a checkerboard representing the oyster tables of the Thau pond, near Sète
Like a checkerboard representing the oyster tables of the Thau pond, near Sète
39/50
A new housing estate in Tangshan juxtaposed with an older decrepit one
A new housing estate in Tangshan juxtaposed with an older decrepit one
41/50
Cīrulīši nature trail, Gauja National Park, Latvia
Cīrulīši nature trail, Gauja National Park, Latvia
43/50
Nominee, Professional, Wildlife/Animals. From a series called Fracile
Nominee, Professional, Wildlife/Animals. From a series called Fracile
45/50
The Human Touch by James Gifford, Human/Nature Winner, Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of the Congo
The Human Touch by James Gifford, Human/Nature Winner, Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of the Congo
47/50
'Two opposed worlds' by @hadangkhoa (Vietnam)
'Two opposed worlds' by @hadangkhoa (Vietnam)
49/50
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Torres Del Paine National Park in Chile. January, 2019.
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Torres Del Paine National Park in Chile. January, 2019.

To celebrate the coming new year, we have hand-picked a selection of the most spectacular photographs of 2019. This "best of the best" gallery gathers our favorite images from the greatest photo contests of the last twelve months, from head-spinning drone shots to psychedelic microscopic photography.

From a standpoint of pure spectacle one of the most impressive competitions from the last year has been the Pano Awards, a photo contest with only one major criteria – that entries must be presented in at least a 2:1 or 1:2 aspect ratio.

Highlight from the top 50 in 2019 Pano Awards

For those with a penchant for the marvels of the microscopic world, the Nikon Small World Photo Contest always delivers an incredible assortment of tiny treats. Running for nearly 50 years this is one of the oldest photo competitions in the world.

6th Place winner in the Nikon Microscopic Photography Awards. Small white hair spider
6th Place winner in the Nikon Microscopic Photography Awards. Small white hair spider

Two of the world's larger photo contests also delivered the goods in 2019. The Sony World Photography Awards served up some incredible winners, whittled down from an astounding 320,000 entries. While the Siena International Photo Awards, only in its 5th year, cemented its place as a premiere photo contest with a truly remarkable array of winning selections.

Take a look through the gallery at our picks for the top 50 photos of the year.

