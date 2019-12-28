The best photography of 2019
To celebrate the coming new year, we have hand-picked a selection of the most spectacular photographs of 2019. This "best of the best" gallery gathers our favorite images from the greatest photo contests of the last twelve months, from head-spinning drone shots to psychedelic microscopic photography.
From a standpoint of pure spectacle one of the most impressive competitions from the last year has been the Pano Awards, a photo contest with only one major criteria – that entries must be presented in at least a 2:1 or 1:2 aspect ratio.
For those with a penchant for the marvels of the microscopic world, the Nikon Small World Photo Contest always delivers an incredible assortment of tiny treats. Running for nearly 50 years this is one of the oldest photo competitions in the world.
Two of the world's larger photo contests also delivered the goods in 2019. The Sony World Photography Awards served up some incredible winners, whittled down from an astounding 320,000 entries. While the Siena International Photo Awards, only in its 5th year, cemented its place as a premiere photo contest with a truly remarkable array of winning selections.
Take a look through the gallery at our picks for the top 50 photos of the year.