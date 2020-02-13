Canon's Rebel range has an impressive new leader

Earlier today, Canon cemented its commitment to the production of full-frame mirrorless cameras with news that it's developing the 8K-capable EOS R5. But it hasn't forgotten about DSLR users, and has also launched the Rebel T8i – the highest-performing camera in the Rebel range.

"Our commitment to high-quality and high-performing DSLR cameras is unwavering," confirmed Canon USA's Kazuto Ogawa. "Visual storytelling is not one size fits all, and in order to encourage our current and future customers to explore their content creation journey and make it easier for people to explore the art of photography and the power of an image, it is imperative that the next EOS Rebel provide high-quality still imagery, high-speed shooting capabilities as well as top notch video functionality."

Aimed at beginners and step-up enthusiasts – that's folks who want more than a point-and-shoot but are still looking for ease of use – the T8i features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and Digic 8 image processor combination for up to 7 frames per second continuous shooting.

The Rebel T8i features a 24-megapixel CMOS sensor and Digic 8 image processor Canon

It comes with Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus with eye detection, and there's a new Auto Exposure sensor with around 220,000 pixels and Intelligent Tracking and Recognition AF – which trickles down from the EOS 1D X – for face detection. Framing up through the optical viewfinder puts a new 45-point cross-type AF at your disposal, and eye-detection and face-detection AF are available in Live View mode too.

The camera can record 4K video at up to 24p, and is the first EOS DSLR with vertical video capabilities for ease of playback on iOS and Android mobile devices. There's a 4K HDMI output included too, for output to an external monitor. Going down to Full HD resolution makes 60p frame rates available.

Elsewhere, there's a 3-inch vari-angle touch monitor, and cooked-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for remote operation and wireless data transfer.

The EOS Rebel T8i carries a body-only price of US$749.99, or $899.99 bundled with an EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM lens. The video below has more.

Source: Canon