Canon announces development of EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera

The EOS R was first introduced in September 2018. The full-frame mirrorless camera system was joined by a second, cheaper, model the following year and now Canon has revealed it's working on another – the R5.

"Today’s announcement comes as a direct result of the tireless effort of Canon engineers who have been tasked with developing the next generation of Canon EOS R camera and RF lenses to help elevate the popular system that was announced in 2018," said the company's Kazuto Ogawa. "In developing the new camera, Canon listened to extensive user-feedback from a variety of photographers. The outcome is a camera and lenses that will delight a variety of shooters and further helps to demonstrate Canon’s commitment to full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses.”

Not much in the way of detail has been revealed at this point, but we can tell you that the R5 will combine a newly-designed CMOS sensor with an unspecified pixel count and new image processing engine. This combination will enable continuous shooting speeds of up to 20 frames per second when using silent shutter mode, or 12 fps with the mechanical shutter.

Sensor size is unknown at the moment, but it will have enough pixels to support the recording of 8K video Canon

The camera will be the first from Canon to come with in-body image stabilization, be capable of recording 8K video, rock dual card slots, and have wireless comms technology cooked-in, which will enable auto transfer of image files straight to Canon's new cloud platform (available from April).

And that's pretty much all Canon is giving away, apart from saying that the upcoming release will be accompanied by seven RF lenses and two RF extenders.

The EOS R5 will be previewed at the 2020 WPPI Show in Las Vegas between February 25 and 27, and the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show 2020 in Japan from February 27.

