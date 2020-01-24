Fujifilm makes latest X Series mirrorless camera faster and lighter

Fujifilm has announced the successor to 2018's retro-stylish X-T100 mirrorless camera. The X-T200 weighs less than its predecessor, has a noticeable grip for improved comfort in the hand, can record 4K video at 30 fps and is faster in a shootout.

The megapixel count hasn't gone up with the latest X Series mirrorless, but the 24.2 MP APS-C (23.5 x 14.7 mm) CMOS sensor makes use of copper wiring for improved performance, and thanks to a new image processing engine the X-T200 can process data 3.5 times faster than the X-T100 before it.

It boasts eight frames per second (fps) continuous shooting, light sensitivity tops out at ISO51,200, the hybrid autofocus gains more phase detection pixels and an updated Face/Eye detection AF is promised to zero in on individuals or groups quickly and easily, even when the LCD monitor is flipped up to selfie mode.

That touch-enabled monitor has increased in size to 3.5 diagonal inches with 2.76-million dots. Users can also choose to frame a scene using the electronic viewfinder.

The camera records 6K (6,032 x 3,392) uncropped video and then downsamples it to 4K (3,840 x 2,150) for footage that's said to offer "incredible image quality with very low noise." A new Digital Gimbal mode assists in camera shake reduction, and a new HDR movie feature combines footage at different exposures for improved dynamic range.

Elsewhere, the camera measures 4.8 x 3.3 x 2.2 in (121 x 83.7 x 55.1 mm), tips the scales at just 13 oz (370 g), which represents quite a saving on the 15.8-oz X-T100, and comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote control and wireless data transfer.

The X-T200 is on sale now with a XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens for US$799.95.

