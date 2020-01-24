© 2020 New Atlas
Fujifilm makes latest X Series mirrorless camera faster and lighter

By Paul Ridden
January 24, 2020
Fujifilm makes latest X Series...
The Fujifilm X-T200 is on sale now for $799.95, including a kit lens
To the rear of the X-T200 is an electronic viewfinder and an articulating touchscreen LCD monitor
Fujifilm promises quick and easy Face/Eye detection AF, even when the LCD monitor is flipped out for selfies
The X-T200 features a built-in, pop-up flash module
A body redesign gives the user something extra to grip when shooting
The Fujifilm X-T200 is on sale now for $799.95, including a kit lens
Fujifilm has announced the successor to 2018's retro-stylish X-T100 mirrorless camera. The X-T200 weighs less than its predecessor, has a noticeable grip for improved comfort in the hand, can record 4K video at 30 fps and is faster in a shootout.

The megapixel count hasn't gone up with the latest X Series mirrorless, but the 24.2 MP APS-C (23.5 x 14.7 mm) CMOS sensor makes use of copper wiring for improved performance, and thanks to a new image processing engine the X-T200 can process data 3.5 times faster than the X-T100 before it.

It boasts eight frames per second (fps) continuous shooting, light sensitivity tops out at ISO51,200, the hybrid autofocus gains more phase detection pixels and an updated Face/Eye detection AF is promised to zero in on individuals or groups quickly and easily, even when the LCD monitor is flipped up to selfie mode.

Fujifilm promises quick and easy Face/Eye detection AF, even when the LCD monitor is flipped out for selfies
That touch-enabled monitor has increased in size to 3.5 diagonal inches with 2.76-million dots. Users can also choose to frame a scene using the electronic viewfinder.

The camera records 6K (6,032 x 3,392) uncropped video and then downsamples it to 4K (3,840 x 2,150) for footage that's said to offer "incredible image quality with very low noise." A new Digital Gimbal mode assists in camera shake reduction, and a new HDR movie feature combines footage at different exposures for improved dynamic range.

Elsewhere, the camera measures 4.8 x 3.3 x 2.2 in (121 x 83.7 x 55.1 mm), tips the scales at just 13 oz (370 g), which represents quite a saving on the 15.8-oz X-T100, and comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote control and wireless data transfer.

The X-T200 is on sale now with a XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens for US$799.95.

Product page: X-T200

Paul Ridden
