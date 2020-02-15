© 2020 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

The professionals shine in 2020 Sony World Photography Award finalists

By Rich Haridy
February 15, 2020
The professionals shine in 202...
Shortlisted in the Documentary category. From a series titled The Burning, looking at Australia's recent bushfire crisis
Shortlisted in the Documentary category. From a series titled The Burning, looking at Australia's recent bushfire crisis
View 31 Images
Shortlisted in the Creative category. From a series titled Field of Infinity
1/31
Shortlisted in the Creative category. From a series titled Field of Infinity
Shortlisted in the Discovery category. From a series titled Tutto Scorre
2/31
Shortlisted in the Discovery category. From a series titled Tutto Scorre
Shortlisted in the Environment category. From a series titled Wahala, investigating the oil industry in Nigeria
3/31
Shortlisted in the Environment category. From a series titled Wahala, investigating the oil industry in Nigeria
Shortlisted in the Landscape category. From a series titled Torii, set in Japan
4/31
Shortlisted in the Landscape category. From a series titled Torii, set in Japan
Shortlisted in the Architecture category. From a series titled Formalisms I
5/31
Shortlisted in the Architecture category. From a series titled Formalisms I
Finalist in the Natural World & Wildlife category. A macro view of a Robber Fly
6/31
Finalist in the Natural World & Wildlife category. A macro view of a Robber Fly
Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Monkey City, featuring the the town of Lop Buri in Thailand
7/31
Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Monkey City, featuring the the town of Lop Buri in Thailand
Shortlisted in the Architecture category. From a series titled Relics of a Utopia, examining the monuments known as Spomeniks in Serbia
8/31
Shortlisted in the Architecture category. From a series titled Relics of a Utopia, examining the monuments known as Spomeniks in Serbia
Shortlisted in the Documentary category. From a series titled As Long As The Sun Shines, examining the industrial oil sands in Canada
9/31
Shortlisted in the Documentary category. From a series titled As Long As The Sun Shines, examining the industrial oil sands in Canada
Finalist in the Environment category. Indoor farming in the Netherlands
10/31
Finalist in the Environment category. Indoor farming in the Netherlands
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled Torii
11/31
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled Torii
Shortlisted in the Creative category. From a series titled The Two Labyrinths
12/31
Shortlisted in the Creative category. From a series titled The Two Labyrinths
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled New Home, investigating the remaining traces of the internment camps where those of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned in the United States during WWII
13/31
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled New Home, investigating the remaining traces of the internment camps where those of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned in the United States during WWII
Shortlisted in the Landscape category. From a series titled Urban Explorers
14/31
Shortlisted in the Landscape category. From a series titled Urban Explorers
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled New Home
15/31
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled New Home
Shortlisted in the Landscape category. From a series titled Swamps in Autumn
16/31
Shortlisted in the Landscape category. From a series titled Swamps in Autumn
Finalist in the Architecture category. From a series titled Ice Fishing Huts
17/31
Finalist in the Architecture category. From a series titled Ice Fishing Huts
Finalist in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Himebotaru, looking at fireflies in Japan
18/31
Finalist in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Himebotaru, looking at fireflies in Japan
Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled At the Pink Planet, examining the pink salt lakes of Ukraine
19/31
Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled At the Pink Planet, examining the pink salt lakes of Ukraine
Shortlisted in the Landscape category.
20/31
Shortlisted in the Landscape category.
Shortlisted in the Sport category. From a series titled Scooter Freestyle
21/31
Shortlisted in the Sport category. From a series titled Scooter Freestyle
Shortlisted in the Still Life category. From a series titled Growing Knowledge.
22/31
Shortlisted in the Still Life category. From a series titled Growing Knowledge.
Shortlisted in the Environment category. Inside the Institute of Radiation Protection and Ecology in Kurchatov, Kazakhstan
23/31
Shortlisted in the Environment category. Inside the Institute of Radiation Protection and Ecology in Kurchatov, Kazakhstan
Shortlisted in the Documentary category. From a series titled The Burning, looking at Australia's recent bushfire crisis
24/31
Shortlisted in the Documentary category. From a series titled The Burning, looking at Australia's recent bushfire crisis
Finalist in the Still Life category. From a series titled Plexus
25/31
Finalist in the Still Life category. From a series titled Plexus
Shortlisted in the Architecture category. From a series titled Six Hundred, examining old Soviet architecture
26/31
Shortlisted in the Architecture category. From a series titled Six Hundred, examining old Soviet architecture
Finalist in the Architecture category. From a series titled Formalisms I
27/31
Finalist in the Architecture category. From a series titled Formalisms I
Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Yukon Survivors
28/31
Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Yukon Survivors
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled Project 596, looking at old nuclear testing sites in China
29/31
Finalist in the Landscape category. From a series titled Project 596, looking at old nuclear testing sites in China
Finalist in the Still Life category. Alter, a robot on display at a museum in Japan
30/31
Finalist in the Still Life category. Alter, a robot on display at a museum in Japan
Finalist in the Discovery category. From a series titled Cast Out of Heaven, investigating the half-built settlements near Tehran, Iran
31/31
Finalist in the Discovery category. From a series titled Cast Out of Heaven, investigating the half-built settlements near Tehran, Iran
View gallery - 31 images

One of the world’s biggest photo contests, the Sony World Photography Awards, has revealed the finalists and shortlisted entries for its Professional competition. From profound works of photojournalism to surreal and creative abstract entries, this prestigious contest is an effective snapshot of the best photography in the world right now.

The Sony World Photography Awards spans four individual competitions: Professional, Youth, Student, and Open. The main difference between the Professional and the Open competitions is the Professional competition focuses on portfolios of work comprising between 5 and 10 images.

Shortlisted in the Creative category. From a series titled Field of Infinity
Shortlisted in the Creative category. From a series titled Field of Infinity

Out of the massive 345,000 images submitted across the four competitions in the 2020 Awards, more than 135,000 were entered into the Professional competition. This record-breaking volume of entries spanned 203 countries or territories.

Ten categories are available to enter, including the usual Architecture, Landscape and Sport options, as well as Documentary, Still Life and Creative. This year saw the addition of a new category called Environment, designed to address the growing importance of the topic.

Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Monkey City, featuring the the town of Lop Buri in Thailand
Shortlisted in the Natural World & Wildlife category. From a series titled Monkey City, featuring the the town of Lop Buri in Thailand

As expected, the shortlisted entries and finalists are a spectacular assortment of images. Highlights include Korean photographer Chang Kyun Kim’s profound look at the remaining traces of America’s internment camps where those of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned during World War II; Nicholas Muir’s collection of striking images from the devastating recent Australian bush fires; and Ruben Wu’s beautifully surreal images using drones to paint with light.

Shortlisted in the Discovery category. From a series titled Tutto Scorre
Shortlisted in the Discovery category. From a series titled Tutto Scorre

The winners of the competition will be announced at a ceremony in London on April 16, 2020.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from the impressive finalists and shortlisted images.

Source: Sony World Photography Awards

View gallery - 31 images

Tags

Digital CamerasPhotographyAwardsCompetitionSony
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More