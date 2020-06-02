© 2020 New Atlas
GravGrip gives battery-free gimbals a hydraulic touch

By Ben Coxworth
June 02, 2020
The GravGrip is presently on Kickstarter
The GravGrip is GoPro-compatible
The GravGrip is presently on Kickstarter
The GravGrip can be operated with an optional extension pole
When it comes to video-camera-stabilizing gimbals, some are motorized, and some work solely by the force of gravity. The GravGrip is among the latter, but is unique in that it incorporates hydraulics.

Invented by Philadelphia-based product designer Kevin Thomas, the GravGrip is made to work with both actioncams and smartphones.

Like other battery-free mechanical gimbals, it keeps the camera's shot smooth and level by panning and tilting to compensate for shakes. What sets it apart, though, is the fact that it utilizes hydraulic fluid in its pivot point. This feature reportedly makes for much smoother gimbal movements – in fact, it was inspired by smooth-opening hydraulic automobile glove box lids.

Additionally, by moving an integrated counterweight up or down, it's possible to adjust the speed of the GravGrip's movements. That weight can also be moved from side to side via a ball-and-socket joint, in order to initially level the gimbal when a new camera or phone is being used.

The whole rig is waterproof, being manufactured from stainless steel, aluminum and glass-filled nylon. It weighs a claimed 107 g (3.7 oz), has a GoPro-compatible mounting system, and is said to work with a wide range of smartphones and actioncams. Optional extras include a 5-inch (127-mm) hand grip and a telescoping extension pole.

Should you be interested, the GravGrip is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$29 will get you one. The planned retail price is $50.

You can see footage that was shot with the device, in the following video.

Source: Kickstarter

GravGrip - Pocket Sized Hydraulic Camera Stabilizer

