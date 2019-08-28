Moza debuts new AirCross2 lightweight camera gimbal

Gudsen Moza has updated its lightweight gimbal for mirrorless cameras. Weighing just 950 grams (2.1 lb), the new AirCross 2 ups the ante with a bigger payload, object tracking, portrait shooting and a few other tricks up its sleeve.

Charging in 1.5 hours will give you a full 12 hours of battery life, but believe me, you won't want to be carrying this thing around with a camera on top for 12 hours, no matter how lightweight it is. The body has been totally redesigned, in the style of Moza's own Air 2, complete with a roomier mounting plate for use with a wider range of cameras, and a nice tilted roll motor that gives you full access to your camera's back screen.

Like the Air 2, it can be used as a powerbank to charge the camera and other devices as you film, and it's got a lot of the same goodies, like fast-moving sport gear mode, rolling inception mode, and advanced shooting modes for time-lapse, motion time-lapse and panorama shooting. Hooked up to a smartphone, it can be set to mimic the movement of your phone for hands-free control, or you can mount the smartphone on the gimbal and select objects for the gimbal to track in the frame, much like you would using ActiveTrack on a DJI drone.

We're not sure why you'd want to shoot vertical video on a perfectly good camera, but now you can. Gudsen Moza

It's got its own auto-tuning feature, although this won't help you balance your camera, just set the right motor rates once you've got it balanced. And for some reason – maybe video for social media – Moza has included the ability to flip your camera up into portrait mode so your beautiful mirrorless video camera can produce crass but stable vertical video. The mind boggles.

The AirCross 2 will cost US$429 as is, but you can option up to a Professional kit that gives you an Arca-Swiss quick release plate, phone holder and Moza's iFocus-M electronic follow focus, which fits to the gimbal to give you full control of your zoom or focus rings through the big neon knob on the side. The Professional setup goes for $499.

Check out a promo video from Moza below.

Introducing the MOZA AirCross 2

Source: Gudsen Moza