Take to the seas with Nikon's best surf photography of the year

The winners of this year's Nikon Surf Photo and Video Awards have been revealed, highlighting an incredible array of images spanning the entire coast of Australia and the world. The top prize went to a spectacular shot looking down a turquoise barrel taken at an iconic Western Australian surf spot known as The Right.

The Right is a notorious reef break near Walpole in Western Australia. Many big wave surfers meet their match at The Right, and local photographer Ren McGann initially discovered the spot while developing a safety device for extreme sports. The business idea may have petered out but McGann's interest in photographing The Right had only just begun, and he returned to the spot many times.

"The Right" Ren McGann

His winning photograph in the competition this year offers a stunning look down the barrel of one of the world's heaviest waves.

"No matter how many trips you do some waves always stand out amongst the rest," says McGann.

"An Unusual Relationship" Tom Pearsall

Nikon's annual photo contest features some of the world's best surf-themed photography and this year was no exception with a number of strong finalists. Tom Pearsall's "A Unusual Friendship" is a particular highlight, showing surfer Matahi Drollet having a personal moment with a wave.

“On a deadly wave where most would be in their most critical survival stance Matahi Drollet seems to be greeting an old friend," says Pearsall. "His face and posture shows no sign of fear or apprehension, just pure joy. A unique spiritual connection between a wave and a man. Shot with 70-200mm whilst swimming in the channel. What a sight to see.”

The contest also includes videography with Video of the Year going to Andrew Kaineder's sublime "Flow State." The 15-minute short film was shot at Tasmania's Shipstern Bluff, a follows talented young surfer Russell Bierke.

FLOW STATE | Russell Bierke

“Russ and I have been working together extensively since 2016, when our first film ‘Bezerke’ was nominated for Nikon Surf Video of the Year," says Kaineder. "To win this year, with another film that we created together ‘Flow State’, is a great uplifting achievement in an uncertain time in our lives. We’re lucky in Australia with our surf culture and it’s important we celebrate what we’ve got."

Take a look through our gallery at all the spectacular finalists in this year's contest.

Source: My Nikon Life