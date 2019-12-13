ShutterGrip 2 offers a new take on smartphone camera grips

It can be challenging for smartphone photographers, holding onto their phone and pressing its shutter release button with the same hand. Just Mobile's ShutterGrip 2 is designed to help, offering features not found in similar devices.

First of all – yes – there are indeed a number of similar products, which basically consist of a smartphone-mounted hand grip with a built-in Bluetooth shutter release button. Examples include the snappgrip, LiveAction, Pictar and Pivot.

Like those devices, the ShutterGrip 2 attaches to the user's smartphone, adapting to the phone's width via an expandable mounting bracket. It reportedly works with a wide variety of iOS and Android smartphones measuring 2.4 to 3.4 inches (60 to 85 mm) across. No special app is required.

Once the device is in place, a top-mounted button on the grip itself is used to activate a servo in the bracket. That servo in turn presses on the volume control button on the side of the phone, which (if the phone is a compatible model) doubles as a shutter release button.

The ShutterGrip 2 in DSLR mode Just Mobile

If users wish, they can remove the Bluetooth-equipped button from the rest of the grip, using it to control their smartphone camera from a distance of up to 33 feet (10 m). Additionally, the grip pivots 360 degrees relative to the bracket. This means that it can either be snugged up against the phone DSLR-style, or held out underneath/to one side, like a pistol grip.

There's also a telescoping selfie stick contained within the grip, plus it has a threaded tripod-mounting hole on the bottom, and a cold shoe mount on top – the latter can be used to attach third-party accessories such as lights and shotgun microphones.

Power is supplied by a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, that should reportedly be good for up to six months of use at 500 shots per day. The whole device tips the scales at a claimed 2.4 oz (68 g).

And yes, as you might have guessed, the ShutterGrip 2 is a new-and-improved version of the previously-released ShutterGrip. Upgrades on this model include a metallic finish and an anti-slip coating on the grip itself.

If you're interested in getting one, it's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$35 is required, with the planned retail price sitting at $50. Assuming it reaches production, shipping should take place next February.

The ShutterGrip 2 is demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter