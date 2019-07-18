This gimbal also talks to your phone in an interesting way we haven't seen before. You mount your phone on top of the camera, and connect it through an app to the Ronin gimbal. The gimbal then uses your phone's camera and processing capabilities to enable ActiveTrack subject tracking much like you can do on DJI's drones. Draw a box around your subject, and no matter what you do with the gimbal, it'll make sure your subject stays in frame. Well, in the frame of your phone camera, anyway – it's not clever enough to help you frame things on your actual camera.