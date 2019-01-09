The DJI Smart Controller is kitted out with two thumbsticks – which are removable, to make it easier to carry around – and the usual buttons across the face. But the key new addition is of course the screen, which measures 5.5 in and can display Full HD video streamed from the drone. Since it's made to be used outdoors, that screen is ultra-bright with an output of 1,000 cd/m2, which is roughly twice the brightness of most phones. Interestingly, it's only half as bright as the old CrystalSky monitor, but that one didn't have a controller attached.