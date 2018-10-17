Some vans do it better than others, and Pössl seemed to knock it out of the park with the Campster, using a removable kitchen block and a series of rearrangeable seats and benches to change from cozy four-person camper, to two/four-person gear-hauling adventure shuttle, to seven-seat family van, to near-empty cargo van – and probably a few other configurations along the way. The Campster is making a UK premiere at this week's Motorhome & Caravan Show, and here it is getting dirty in Sardinia: