Architects have long embedded geometrical patterns into their designs that lay hidden from the view of us ground-dwelling humans. Until the advent of drone photography these patterns were only visible in building plans or from those lucky enough to be flying overhead in helicopters or planes. Now drone photographers are revealing the beauty of these previously obscured designs.
The vast majority of photographs featured in this gallery examine structures that predate the development of drone photography. So these wonderful geometric shapes now reveal themselves as if they were secret symmetries embedded by architects to be discovered by someone in the future.
Camilo Monzón Navas' ongoing series called Aerial Facades is one of the most impressive investigations into these unseen geometries. His work primarily focuses on the architecture of Bogotá, Colombia, uncovering remarkable previously concealed spatial arrangements in the city's 20th century architecture.
Other incredible artists featured in this gallery include architect Dimitar Karanikolov's aerial art examining the cities of Sicily, Sofia and Venice, and Zurich-based photographer Alex Buschor's amazing collection of images simply titled Architecture from Above.
Take a closer look at our gallery for a trip through the hidden architectural geometries uncovered by drone photography.
