Video: Cat-clawed drone is the first to land on near-vertical ice walls

The Ice Dart is a quadcopter designed by researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec to solve a problem that has quietly limited drone science for years: there's almost nowhere safe to land in the harshest environments on Earth.

Ice is especially bad. Standard rubber-footed drones start losing grip on slopes as gentle as 9 degrees, and the steeper the slope gets, the less of the drone's own weight presses it into the surface – on a 60-degree wall, gravity only pins the aircraft down with half its usual force. The Ice Dart flips that problem, becoming – according to the team's new paper in IEEE Transactions on Field Robotics – the first drone able to perch on ice that steep and hold its position.

The Ice Dart belongs to a broader push in robotics called perching, an approach borrowed from nature that tries to give drones the ability to grab onto surfaces the way birds, insects, and geckos do. Instead of burning battery to hover indefinitely, a perching drone lands, shuts down its noisiest systems, and turns into a fixed sensor for as long as it needs. Researchers have built versions that grip tree branches, cling to rough walls, and even latch onto moving vehicles, but ice – especially steep, unpredictable glacier ice – had remained one of the field's toughest holdouts.

We landed a drone on STEEP ICEBERGS using retractable claws!

"The inspiration for the retractable spines in the feet came from looking at a cat's claws and their ability to deploy only when needed," says Isaac Tunney, a postdoctoral researcher in mechanical and robotics engineering at the Université de Sherbrooke and first author of the study. "I wanted to create feet that would naturally and passively engage their spines in the ice at the right moment, regardless of the drone's orientation, the surface geometry, or the ice conditions."

The trick to achieving that lies in three technologies working together. Each of the drone's four carbon-fiber legs, arranged in an X pattern and weighing a total of 2.65 kg (5.84 lb) for the whole aircraft, ends in a foot with two spring-loaded spines pointing in opposite directions. Land facing uphill and one spine engages; land facing downhill and the other does the job without the need for a pilot to calculate the perfect approach angle.

The second piece is a shock-absorbing landing gear – 38 friction disks that soak up the force of impact so the drone doesn't bounce. A bounce would be fatal to the plan, since the spines only bite if the legs stay compressed against the ice. The third trick is more of a magic move: for a fraction of a second on contact, the motors briefly reverse thrust, physically shoving the drone into the wall to help the spines dig in, which matters most on the steepest slopes where gravity alone won't cut it.

It can grip onto ice walls angled up to 60 degrees Université de Sherbrooke

The team tested the drone in real-life conditions and flew the Ice Dart along Iceland's Fjallsjökull glacier, in temperatures between 0 and 10°C (32 to 50°F) and winds gusting past 30 km/h (18.6 mph). It stuck 24 clean landings on slopes up to 58 degrees, with a 100% success rate even in the wind. In more controlled lab tests, it managed slopes up to 60 degrees at landing speeds of 3 m/s (6.7 mph).

That capability opens the door to a genuinely new kind of Arctic monitoring.

A hovering drone burns through its battery in minutes, but a perched one can sit for hours or days, acting as a fixed sensor instead of a fuel-hungry flyer. This is useful, the study's authors note, for everything from iceberg tracking and maritime safety to environmental research and broader Arctic surveillance, in a region where ship traffic and offshore operations keep pushing further north. A drifting iceberg can pose a serious threat to oil platforms and shipping routes, and until now, keeping close tabs on one has been both expensive and limited – usually a matter of dropping instruments from a helicopter or boat and hoping they land somewhere useful.

"The ability to land rather than hover can fundamentally change how drones are used in the field," says Alexis Lussier Desbiens, an engineering professor at the Université de Sherbrooke and study co-author. "Once a drone has landed, energy consumption drops dramatically, allowing much longer observation periods with a small aircraft. The drone also becomes completely silent and can even reduce or eliminate its thermal and RF signature by shutting down major onboard systems."

The Iceland trials still relied on a human pilot backed by a second drone for visual inspection, not full autonomy, and the Ice Dart hasn't yet been tested on a genuinely drifting iceberg bobbing in open water – arguably the scenario where it would prove most useful. Closing that gap, and building in autonomous landing, is the team's next logical step before the Ice Dart moves from a promising field prototype to a working Arctic monitoring tool.

Source: IEEE Xplore via IEEE Spectrum