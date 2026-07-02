Robotic bird targets drones' biggest aerodynamic shortcoming

A robotic bird tested in a wind tunnel may hold the blueprint for drones that can finally handle a windy day. Researchers from RMIT University (in Melbourne, Australia) and the University of Bristol (UK) have reverse-engineered the Australian kestrel (Falco cenchroides) to understand how it hovers effortlessly in gusty winds and what that means for the small unmanned aerial vehicles (sUAV) that still can't.

When the wind picks up, it's time to land the drone and go home. That's true whether it's carrying a package, a camera, or a warhead. And it's not a minor inconvenience, it's a fundamental aerodynamic limitation. The findings, published across two papers in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface (1 and 2), show that a vertical gust of the same magnitude as a horizontal one generates between 25 and 100 times more lift variation in a small wing, depending on its shape. That's the most common type of disturbance at low altitude, precisely where sUAVs operate, and climate change is set to make it significantly worse in coming decades.

Nature, however, has been solving this problem for millions of years.

The Australian kestrel is a master of stationary flight in rough air. Using motion-capture technology inside RMIT's wind tunnel facilities, the team precisely recorded how a live bird moves under real turbulence conditions. The gap between bird and machine turned out to be substantial. A kestrel has more than 22 degrees of freedom to adjust its posture mid-flight. A typical drone has four. The kestrel is also dramatically lighter in the right places. Its body mass is concentrated in the torso, so it can spin and correct itself in response to a gust roughly twice as fast as a drone of similar size. A comparable micro-vehicle simply carries too much rotational weight in its frame to react as quickly.

"Birds don’t rely on a single response to wind gusts," says RMIT researcher Matt Penn, who led part of the research into how birds handle turbulence. "They constantly adjust their wings and tails to stay balanced, while the natural flexibility of their feathers and joints helps absorb sudden changes in airflow. They can also sense disruptions very quickly, which allows them to respond almost instantly and maintain control."

To move beyond observation and actually measure the forces involved, the team built a high-fidelity robotic replica of the bird based on CT scans of real specimens. The robot replicates the coupled wing movements – wrist and elbow extension – and tail motion, and was tested in the wind tunnel at 7 m/s (15.7 mph).

The key to the kestrel's gust control turns out to be how its wings and tail work together. When both extend simultaneously – as the real bird does during hovering – the lift increase is greater than the sum of the two movements separately, but their pitching effects cancel each other out. As a result, the bird gains lift to counter a vertical gust without changing its flight attitude at all. A conventional drone generating more lift by adjusting motor power or control surface angle inevitably tips in the process.

The tail also acts as a stability dial. Spread wide, it strongly resists any gust that could tip the bird nose-up or nose-down, correcting the disturbance almost automatically. Tucked in, the bird becomes nearly neutral – less self-correcting, but far easier to maneuver sharply. The kestrel can slide between those two settings in real time, dialing up stability when holding position in a gust, and dialing it back when it needs to change direction. No current drone can do this on the fly.

Robotic bird helps uncover the mysteries of flight turbulence | RMIT University

The bird's advantage goes beyond clever actuators. Kestrel feathers deploy automatically under aerodynamic load to prevent airflow separation. Hair-like feathers called filoplumes – slender, nerve-tipped structures – detect vibrations and flow separation points in real time. Joint mechanoreceptors monitor structural loads continuously. No sUAV today has anything close to this distributed feedback system.

"This research shows what's possible when engineers look to nature for solutions," says Associate Professor Abdulghani Mohamed, senior researcher at RMIT. "Our findings open new pathways for designing aircraft that can better handle turbulence."

The researchers acknowledge the road from lab to sky won't be short. The kestrel's stability doesn't come from any single trick but from all these mechanisms working together simultaneously – and replicating that in a lightweight, low-cost platform is the real challenge.

The team's next step is studying how the kestrel perceives its environment, including subtle turbulence cues it anticipates before they hit, a capability that could unlock predictive control systems. While the focus for now remains on small unmanned vehicles, the researchers hope to eventually simplify their findings enough to apply them to larger aircraft too.

RMIT is already seeking industry partners to push the work forward. If successful, the next generation of small aircraft won't fight the wind. They'll ride it like a falcon.

Source: RMIT University

