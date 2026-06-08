Honeybees inspire a super-efficient navigation system for drones

Honeybees routinely travel up to 2 miles (3 km) from their hive in search of food before returning home, with remarkable accuracy. Relative to body size, this is comparable to a human traveling hundreds of miles and finding their way back without a map, compass, GPS, or smartphone. Despite possessing brains smaller than a sesame seed, bees accomplish this feat with astonishing efficiency. Now, researchers have adapted those same biological principles into a drone navigation system that can guide lightweight flying robots home using just 42 KB of memory.

Developed by a team led by Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, the system, dubbed Bee-Nav, enables drones to autonomously navigate and return to their starting point without GPS or computationally intensive mapping systems. The researchers demonstrated the technology in both indoor and outdoor environments, including a flight covering more than 600 m (1,970 ft), while using neural networks thousands of times smaller than those typically associated with modern AI systems.

Delft University of Technology PhD candidate Dequan Ou with the Bee-Nav drone Delft University of Technology - Micro Aerial Vehicles Lab

The work, published in the journal Nature, addresses one of the most fundamental challenges in robotics: navigation. Whether inspecting industrial infrastructure, delivering packages, monitoring crops, or exploring disaster zones, autonomous robots must be able to determine where they are and how to get where they need to go.

Modern autonomous drones typically rely on GPS and detailed environmental maps. Another common technique is simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), which continuously builds and updates three-dimensional representations of the environment while tracking the robot's position within them. While highly effective, these approaches require significant computing power, memory, and energy, resources that may be difficult to scale down to small flying robots, in which every gram of weight and every milliwatt of power matters.

Honeybees appear to have found a much more efficient solution. Their secret? Odometry, a process that estimates movement based on motion cues gathered during flight. In simple terms, the insect keeps track of roughly how far it has traveled and in what direction, based on its body movements. Much like a person mentally tracking their steps while walking through a dark room. The problem is that these estimates gradually accumulate errors over time, causing the navigational equivalent of a slowly drifting compass.

To compensate, bees also appear to rely on visual memories of their surroundings. Before embarking on longer journeys, they perform short "learning flights" around their hive, carefully observing nearby landmarks and scenery. A sort of “checking out the neighborhood” trip. These visual memories later help guide them back home.

After a learning flight, the Bee-Nav drone is able to travel back from different location inside the learnt area to the home location – the robot does not need to see the home, as learning is based on odometry Delft University of Technology - Micro Aerial Vehicles Lab

The Bee-Nav system attempts to replicate that strategy. Like a honeybee leaving its hive for the first time, the drone begins with a short learning flight around its home. During this phase, it captures panoramic images of the surrounding environment. These images are then processed by a small neural network trained to estimate both the direction and distance back to the starting point.

Rather than requiring precise positional data, the system learns using odometry estimates that are themselves imperfect and subject to drift. According to the researchers, one of the key questions was whether those errors would prevent the drone from learning useful visual cues. Surprisingly, they did not.

In one indoor experiment, the team demonstrated successful homing using a neural network occupying just 3.4 KB of memory. The drone analyzed panoramic views of its surroundings and estimated both which direction it should travel and how far it remained from home. The distance estimate allowed the drone to adjust its behavior, moving quickly when farther away and slowing as it approached its destination.

The researchers then scaled the system up to larger indoor and outdoor environments. In tests conducted at the Dutch drone research facility Unmanned Valley, the drone traveled more than 600 m before successfully returning home, using a neural network that required only 42 KB of memory, about the size of a WhatsApp sticker! In large indoor environments such as aircraft hangars, the system successfully completed every test. Outdoor performance proved more challenging, particularly under windy conditions, where success rates fell to around 70%.

The team found that wind-induced tilting altered the drone's view of its surroundings, making visual recognition more difficult. Improving robustness to these real-world environmental effects remains an important area for future development.

A long-exposure visualization of the Bee-Nav drone wayfinding Delft University of Technology - Micro Aerial Vehicles Lab

One of the most promising applications may be agricultural monitoring. Lightweight drones equipped with Bee-Nav could autonomously inspect crops inside greenhouses, identifying diseases, pests, or other problems before they spread. Because the system requires so little processing power and memory, it could enable much smaller, safer drones that can operate around workers without carrying heavy onboard computers.

Beyond agriculture, the approach could find applications in warehouse robotics, environmental monitoring, industrial inspection, and future drone swarms. The technology may be particularly attractive in situations where GPS signals are unavailable or unreliable, and where weight and power consumption are critical constraints.

The work may also offer fresh insights into the insects themselves. While scientists have studied bee navigation for decades, successfully recreating their homing strategy in machines could help reveal how creatures with brains smaller than a grain of rice routinely accomplish navigational feats that continue to challenge modern robots.

Bee-Nav: Efficient robot navigation inspired by honeybee learning flights

Source: Delft University of Technology

