DJI announces entry-level but fully capable Lito Series drones

DJI is one of the leading manufacturers of drones for aerial photography and videography. As social media continues to grow, beginners and content creators are seeking lightweight, easy-to-use devices for short-form video. DJI’s latest releases are designed to meet that demand.

The company has introduced two new entry-level models: the Lito 1 and the more advanced Lito X1. Both are positioned as affordable, user-friendly devices that incorporate features typically found in higher-end drones.

Both models weigh 249 g (0.55 lb) and measure 144 x 94 x 62 mm (5.67 x 3.70 x 2.44 in) when folded and 183 x 251 x 79 mm (7.20 x 9.88 x 3.11 in) when unfolded (excluding propellers). They are rated to operate in temperatures from -10 °C to 40 °C (14 °F to 104 °F) and in wind speeds of up to 24 mph (38.5 km/h). They also include Return-to-Home (RTH) mode and a quick takeoff that doesn’t rely on a satellite signal.

Transmission range varies between 21 and 32 km (13 and 19.9 miles) depending on conditions and battery type DJI

Battery performance is identical for both devices. DJI lists a typical flight time of up to 23 minutes with the standard battery and up to 37 minutes with the higher-capacity “Plus” battery. Transmission range varies between 21 and 32 km (13 and 19.9 miles) depending on conditions and battery type. Charging takes about 73 minutes in-drone or 45 minutes using a charging hub, which can also charge three batteries simultaneously in under 90 minutes.

In terms of imaging, the Lito 1 and Lito X1 support JPEG and RAW photo formats, as well as MP4 video recording in up to 4K/60fps resolution. To reflect a focus on social media formats, the devices also support 2.7K vertical video recording.

Both models measure 144 x 94 x 62 mm (5.67 x 3.70 x 2.44 in) when folded and 183 x 251 x 79 mm (7.20 x 9.88 x 3.11 in) when unfolded DJI

A range of shooting modes is included, so most creative processes are fully automated: ActiveTrack for keeping an object in focus, QuickShots for preset flight paths, MasterShots for automated clip generation, Hyperlapse for time-lapse footage of traffic or moving clouds, and Panorama mode with 180°, wide-angle, and vertical formats.

The main differences between the two models relate to storage, obstacle detection, and camera specifications. The Lito 1 relies on microSD storage, while the Lito X1 has 42GB of internal memory. Both drones feature omnidirectional obstacle sensing, but the premium model also includes forward-facing LiDAR. With this feature, the drone uses lasers instead of cameras, so it basically builds a 3D environmental map and can precisely estimate the distance to the object and safely avoid it.

The Lito, all folded down for stowage DJI

Camera differences are relatively minor. The Lito X1 features a wider f/1.7 aperture and a 24-mm equivalent focal length, compared to f/1.8 and 26.2-mm on the Lito 1. Maximum image resolution is 8064 x 6048 on the X1 and 8000 x 6000 on the base model, which Instagram users will likely never notice.

One limitation is that neither model is waterproof. If the drone is caught in the rain, it’s recommended to land it as soon as possible and ensure it’s completely dry before using it again.

Additional features include a mobile simulator app for iOS and Android for practice, and QuickTransfer, which enables file transfers at a speed of 50 MB/s via Wi-Fi 6.

The Lito 1 and Lito X1 support JPEG and RAW photo formats, as well as MP4 video recording in up to 4K/60fps resolution DJI

Availability may vary by region. While the product is certified in Europe, the Lito 1 and Lito X1 are unlikely to be available in the United States due to the import restrictions introduced in December 2025.

The Lito 1 is priced at about US$309, while the Lito X1 starts at $379.

Meet DJI Lito Series - Just Fly.

Source: DJI

