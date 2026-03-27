DJI takes the immersive aerial dog fight to Insta360

DJI has arrived in the 360-degree FPV space with serious firepower. Its new Avata 360 can shoot in every direction at once – meaning one flight can yield a wide establishing shot, a tight tracking close-up, and a dramatic low-angle reveal, all from the same file.

The Avata 360 runs two lenses that switch seamlessly between modes. The 360-degree lens captures everything around the drone at 8K/60fps in HDR, with stills up to 120 megapixels – footage that can be exported straight or reframed entirely in post-production. Flip to Single Lens mode and it shoots classic 4K/60fps, Avata-style.

Meet DJI Avata 360 - Above It All, See It All

The imaging system uses sensors equivalent to 1 inch in size (with pixel dimensions of 2.4 micrometers). Large enough to hold detail in harsh, high-contrast light where smaller sensors typically fall apart. The system also features what DJI calls Virtual Gimbal, which essentially allows the camera to "see" beyond the limits of regular mechanical gimbals – or as the press release puts it "uses a 360° view to enable infinite rotation and tilt for dynamic camera moves. Even when flying in one direction, horizons can be rotated, and perspectives can be shifted to look back or perform a flip."

Onboard storage sits at 42 GB – roughly 30 minutes of 8K footage – and offloads via Wi-Fi 6 at 100 MB/s. The live video feed runs through DJI's O4+ transmission system, reaching up to 20 km (12.4 miles) at 1080p/60fps with strong interference resistance. For FPV (First-Person-View) pilots flying with immersive goggles, that last detail isn't minor: a lost signal mid-flight tends to end expensively.

FPV goggles turn the Avata 360's live feed into a first-person flight experience DJI

The Avata 360 brings omnidirectional obstacle detection that keeps working after dark, a feature DJI calls Nightscape. That's unusual for a drone in this category and genuinely useful for anyone shooting in tight spaces or urban environments. Propeller guards are built in, and if you clip something and crack a front lens, you can easily swap it yourself in the field using an optional kit.

The AI toolkit adds Spotlight Free for cinematic automated camera moves, ActiveTrack 360° for subject tracking in complex surroundings, and a post-production FPV tilt effect that mimics the natural lean of first-person flight – a feature extremely handy for filmmakers who want the aesthetic without years of stick time.

The Avata 360 comes with a number of creative features, including modes that lock onto a moving object, a virtual gimbal that enables "infinite rotation and tilt for dynamic camera moves," and one-tap in-app editing DJI

DJI didn't get here first. Antigravity's A1 launched last December as the original 360-degree FPV drone under 250 g (8.8 oz) – the weight threshold that exempts pilots from registration in many countries. At approximately 455 g (1 lb), the Avata 360 doesn't try to win that fight.

It wins different ones, though. Sensors are larger (1 inch versus the A1's 1/1.28 inch), frame rates higher (8K/60fps against the A1's 8K/30fps cap), and transmission range doubles the A1's 10 km (6.2 miles). The A1 hits back hard on one front. Its extended battery keeps it flying for up to 39 minutes against the Avata 360's comparatively measly 23. On a long location day without a charging setup nearby, that's a real-world limitation worth knowing about.

The Avata 360's dual-lens system lets you swap between full sphere at 8K or single lens at 4K seamlessly DJI

Pre-orders for the Avata 360 are open now, with shipping expected in April 2026. The drone alone starts at €459 (£409), with Fly More Combo packages reaching €939 (£829) with either the RC 2 joystick or the motion controller. US buyers are shut out entirely - the Avata 360 won't see an official release following the FCC's effective import ban on DJI hardware, leaving the Antigravity A1 as the only immersive flying game in town stateside.

Product page: DJI Avata 360 (note that this link may not work in regions where the new drone is not available, such as the US)