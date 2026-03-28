Sub-$300 mini camera drone flies 4K/60fps video and obstacle avoidance

Consumer drone startup Skyrover is looking to shake up the market for budget drones with the release of its mini drone, the Skyrover S1. It’s claimed to be the first sub-249-g (8.8-oz) camera drone under US$300 to feature forward obstacle avoidance, while also sporting an ultra-HD camera, a long transmission range, and up to 2 hours of flight time.

Casual creators who need aerial footage will get the most out of the S1’s camera. Like the cheaper DJI Neo 2, it features a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor for shooting 4K/60fps video, but the S1's Sony imaging chops can bump up the quality of still photos to 48 megapixels. And the camera system is mounted to a 3-axis mechanical gimbal for the promise of stable footage and sharp photos, even when conditions aren’t ideal.

The Skyrover S1 can transfer HD video up to 12 km for real-time viewing Skyrover

Beginner-friendliness is where the S1 shines, as Skyrover managed to outfit this ultra-light drone with a decent set of safety features without gutting everything else. It has forward-facing infrared sensors that can automatically detect objects along the drone’s flight path – something that the company says has never been seen before in a drone at this price point and in this weight class. So if you lack the confidence to fly a drone on your own, these sensors will make it easier for you to handle.

Beyond that, the mini drone offers other features that make it even more accessible to beginner pilots. You have one-tap takeoff and landing, smart return-to-home (which helps when the battery is low), cinematic moves for content creators, and downward vision sensing to keep it stable while hovering. There’s even a hands-free mode that tracks you, recording everything you do while keeping you in the frame.

All this is packaged in a mini flyer that can fit in your palm, and can fold down for transport in a backpack or its own camo bag. Thanks to its 245-g (8.6-oz) takeoff weight, it can be flown by pilots without needing a Remote ID under FAA guidelines. As for the video transmission range, the Skyrover S1 is claimed to be able to go up to 12 km (7.45 miles) away from the pilot and still be able to feed real-time Full HD (1080p) footage.

This is quite the distance for a drone this size, but whether you’ll hit that figure will depend on several factors, such as battery life, environment, weather, and local regulations. It’s good to know you can send live feeds that far though, allowing you to safely get high-quality, lag-free video of remote and even dangerous locations.

The Skyrover S1's 1/2-inch Sony sensor captures 48-MP photos and ultra-smooth 4K/60-fps video in a camera module mounted to a 3-axis gimbal Skyrover

Battery life is also worth considering, with the S1 clocking in at 40 minutes of flight time on a full charge of its battery. If you purchase the combo kit, you get two extra battery packs that extend that time to 120 minutes (at the inconvenience of a few swapouts), which can mean an afternoon of shooting without constantly needing to head back to the car or camp down in a local coffee shop for a recharge.

The Skyrover S1 has a recommended retail price of $349 for the basic configuration, but is currently available for $289. The combo kit with extra batteries, charger, carry bag and six pairs of spare props retails at $499 but can currently be had for a hundred bucks off. The drone can be ordered direct from Skyrover or through Amazon.

Introducing Skyrover S1, Smart 4K Mini Drone

Product page: Skyrover S1

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