DJI's made a gesture-controlled drone for vlogging rookies

Just over a year after it launched its novice-friendly Neo camera drone that doesn't require a license or even a remote control, DJI has updated it. There are several compelling upgrades and a few new features that make it worth a look if you want to get started shooting video hands-free.

The palm-sized Neo 2 measures just 6.5 square inches (42 sq cm) with its shrouded propellers, and weighs just over 5 oz (151 g). That means you don't need to register it with US flight authorities, and you can easily carry it in most backpacks. What's neat about this model is its LiDAR sensors that help it detect and avoid obstacles in its flight path – a neat addition to a budget drone like this one.

The Neo 2 allows for a lot of flexibility around how you get it into the sky and capturing footage. It can follow any of several maneuvers to execute in the air and return to your palm, look out for your gestures (like waving a hand to direct it or use both hands to have it approach you), or listen for voice commands over your phone or Bluetooth headset. You can even use your phone as a remote control, pair it with one of DJI's remotes, or even use its headset for a first-person view while shooting.

Meet DJI Neo 2 - Follow Me Camera Drone

With a gimbal-mounted camera that now rotates, the drone can follow you around as you walk, run, or cycle, with smooth and stable motion. It can also pull off a range of preset shots and operate in different capture modes with you in focus. You can do cinematic zooms, capture groups or solo moments, and action shots with just a couple of taps.

The updated Neo 2 gets a 2-axis gimbal for its 12-megapixel camera, LiDAR sensors for obstacle detection, and 10x greater range over Wi-Fi DJI

The Neo 2 is way faster than the old one, reaching speeds of up to 27 mph (44 km/h) so it can keep up with you on a bike. It can stay connected to your phone over Wi-Fi over an impressive 546 yards (500 m) without obstacles around.

The Neo 2 can track you in motion at speeds of up to 27 mph DJI

DJI says you can expect 19 minutes of flight time on a single charge, and save up to 105 minutes of 4K/60fps footage on its 49GB of storage.

The versatile Neo 2 can execute a range of preset shots and follow you around in different modes DJI

The onboard camera is a new 12-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 1/2-inch sensor, that should make for more detail and greater color accuracy than the previous Neo.

The Neo 2 is small enough to take off from your palm, and features guarded propellers for safe handling DJI

All that makes for a pretty neat way to get into drone video, sans the learning curve. It retails at £209 (US$275), a decent bit more than the original $199 Neo from last year. The only question is whether it'll arrive stateside; DJI is set to be banned from releasing new products across the country from December 23, owing to customs woes. If you live in other countries where DJI sells gear, it'll be available from retailers and online stores starting today.

Check out the Neo 2 on DJI's site.

Source: DJI