Qysea's modular FiFish E-GO comes apart for easier underwater droning

If you're buying an expensive underwater drone that you plan on using frequently, you don't want to have to send it away every time an upgrade or repair is required. Qysea's new FiFish E-GO was designed with that consideration in mind, as it has a unique modular design.

Superficially, the E-GO looks much like the other FiFish models. It has a streamlined aluminum body with an HD camera and four LED spotlights in front, along with a total of six electric thrusters on its sides for 360-degree omni-directional maneuverability.

Where it differs, however, is in the fact that its thrusters, camera, lights and batteries can all be quickly removed and reinstalled. This functionality not only makes for easier upgrades and servicing, it also allows the E-GO to be packed down much smaller than would otherwise be possible.

And if upgrading the standard components isn't enough, the drone's external ports can accommodate up to six optional extra tools at one time.

Like other underwater drones, the FiFish E-GO is linked to its topside operator by a communications cable Qysea

Because the E-GO utilizes two externally mounted 69.12-Wh lithium batteries, it's possible to replace those batteries with freshly charged extras one at a time, without having to power down. One charge of those batteries should reportedly be good for over 2.5 hours of runtime.

Another new feature is the use of AI-based algorithms in the control software. Among other things, these allow the drone to maintain stability in turbulent water, lock onto and follow targets, remove plankton and other suspended particles from images, and even count the number of fish in its shot.

Video and still photos are captured by a 4K/30fps camera with a new wide-angle lens (176 degrees on land, 146 degrees underwater) which can focus down to a distance of 10 cm (3.9 in). The four spotlights help out in dim conditions by putting out a combined total of 10,000 lumens.

The FiFish E-GO can accommodate various extra tools, such as this grabber arm Qysea

Finally, thanks to an expanded propeller blade area, the E-GO is reportedly 30% more powerful than the closest other FiFish model, the V6 Expert. It has a top forward speed of 3 knots (3.5 mph or 5.6 km/h) and can descend down to 100 meters (328 ft), or 200 m (656 ft) with an upgrade.

The FiFish E-GO is available now via the Qysea website for a price of US$6,499. You can see it in action, in the video below.

Introducing: FIFISH E-GO Underwater Robot

Source: Qysea

