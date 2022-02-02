FiFish V6 Expert improves on an already-improved underwater drone

Back in 2020, we heard about the FiFish V6 underwater drone, which was a successor to the FiFish V3 model. Now the V6 is itself being bettered, by the new-and-improved FiFish V6 Expert.

Manufactured by Chinese company Qysea, the Expert shares many of its key features with the base version of the V6. These include six thrusters for 360-degree omni-directional maneuverability, a maximum depth rating of 100 m (328 ft), a top forward speed of 1.5 meters per second (4.9 ft/s) and an LED-spotlight-aided 4K/30fps camera.

In the case of the Expert, however, the spotlights put out a combined 6,000 lumens, as opposed to the V6's 4,000. Additionally, while video footage and photos have to be downloaded from the V6's internal memory, the Expert records on a quickly removable and transferrable 128GB SD card.

The FiFish V6 Expert uses its optional "mort remover" tool to remove a dead fish from a fish farm Qysea

The Expert also features a more rugged outer body – for better protection against sand ingress and saltwater corrosion – along with a higher-capacity lithium battery (156 Wh as compared to the V6's 97 Wh). The latter is reportedly good for up to five hours of runtime per charge. That said, the Expert is compatible with an optional onshore power supply, which powers the drone via its electrical tether.

Finally, unlike the base V6 but like the even fancier V6 Pro models, the Expert has an interface port for mounting a variety of optional tools. These include things like grasping arms, a metal detector, a sonar module, water samplers, a mini circular saw, plus a laser distance meter and a laser scaler (for measuring the size of underwater objects).

Should you be interested, the FiFish V6 Expert is available now via the Qysea website, priced at US$2,999. The base V6 sells for $1,700.

You can see the Expert in action, in the following video.

FIFISH V6 EXPERT | Professional Underwater Productivity Solution

Source: Qysea

