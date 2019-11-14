© 2019 New Atlas
Roof-mounted DroneSentry-X lets regular cars take down suspect drones

By Nick Lavars
November 13, 2019
Roof-mounted DroneSentry-X let...
With a total weight of 10 kg (22 lb), the DroneSentry-X system can be mounted to standard roof racks
As with other DroneShield products, the DroneSentry-X is not allowed to be sold legally to the public in the US, at least for now
The various components making up the DroneSentry-X system
The newly unveiled DroneSentry-X packs the same drone-jamming tech as DroneShield’s DroneGun, DroneGun Tactical and the single-handed DroneGun MkIII
Virginia’s DroneShield first arrived on the scene in 2016 with a double-barreled jamming weapon built to take down suspect drones, and it has continued to roll out more compact and mobile options in the years since. Its latest offering takes the mobility factor up another notch with the ability to be mounted to the top of almost any vehicle, equipping it with the tools to dismantle suspicious aircraft coming from all directions.

The newly unveiled DroneSentry-X packs the same drone-jamming tech as DroneShield’s DroneGun, DroneGun Tactical and the single-handed DroneGun MkIII. This means it uses radio frequencies to disrupt the communication abilities of any drones within 300 m (1,000 ft) and bring them to ground.

With a total weight of 10 kg (22 lb), the system can be mounted to standard roof racks and uses a suite of sensors to detect drones more than 2 km ( 1.2 mi) away, in any direction, whether stationary or on the move. It can be configured to automatically disrupt drones, or require manual intervention to take down the threat.

With weather, shock and UV resistance rated to military standard, the thinking is that the DroneSentry-X could be deployed as pop-up drone defense outposts in response to new threats, or set up permanently in the one spot. It works with a control panel and module also mounted inside the vehicle.

As with other DroneShield products, the DroneSentry-X is not allowed to be sold legally to the public in the US (or most other places). It is instead intended for security and military officials dealing with drone threats, at least for now, but is another interesting example of how advancing technology can help to neutralize suspicious aircraft.

Source: DroneShield

Nick Lavars
